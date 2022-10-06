It’s hard to avoid the conclusion these days that the MAGA crowd is advocating an authoritarian theocracy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently said people get their rights from God, not their government. That’s a scary thing to hear from a politician because I don’t believe I get any rights from God or the government. I get my rights from physics, biology and the ecological function of the land I depend upon. I was born with freedom of speech and the Bill of Rights only pledges not to take that right away. My rights are restricted by laws, which I mostly support, and I voluntarily adhere to certain rules of family and society. God is not involved.
I’d like to make something absolutely clear. If you believe in God, good on ya. I believe the separation of church and state should preclude government involvement in your faith. I don’t believe I have, or should have, any say in your right to worship as you please.
But now comes Lauren Boebert, telling us she wants to end the separation of church and state in order that her God be recognized by my government. I’ll pursue any legal means to prevent this, because history demonstrates that churches and government are a bad combination. Following the collapse of the Roman Empire, the Catholic church rushed into the European leadership void, and presided over a period known as the Dark Ages. These are folks who would burn you at the stake for heresy if you said the Eucharist is only symbolic of the body of Christ and doesn’t actually transform during mass.
During the Irish potato famine, when two million of my ancestors starved to death, Catholic Ireland was exporting food to Protestant England. Given that Christians executed millions of Jews in WWII, people who want government in the religion business best assure they side with the winning God. Confederates believed God supported slavery. Does anyone reading this think the Muslim theocracies in the Middle East offer freedoms unavailable here in the United States? We need to contest, while we still can, Lauren Boebert’s contention that religion in government sponsors freedom.
I’m confident that most, and hopefully all, religious people in the Grand Valley don’t advocate draconian behavior. But Donald Trump, the star of the religious right, gassed his countrymen so he could conduct his upside-down bible stunt in front of a Washington Church. If you want an all-powerful theocracy, that’s a good start.
Texas governor Greg Abbot aggressively pursues government dictating a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body — because every life is sacred. Texas legislation enacted what is basically a bounty system where citizens at large can sue for $10,000, clinics, doctors, nurses and even people who drive a woman to get an abortion. Anyone who advocates pitting citizens against each other in this manner, is promoting a nasty new kind of society. Simultaneously, the governor expresses disdain for destitute people on the border. It’s complicated. I agree with the Supreme Court that abortion is a ballot box issue, not a judicial interpretation of privacy, and we definitely need a coherent immigration policy. I just wish I could ask God why his faithful hold such divergent perspectives regarding the sanctity of life.
Donald Trump recently shared a post on his Truth Social account, declaring himself as “second” only to Jesus. That is pure Henry the VIII, who declared himself the monarch of both England and the Church of England; a man above the law who could execute wives and fund his treasury by confiscating Catholic assets. I guess I really don’t know what kind of faith actually resides in Donald Trump’s mind. But nothing about that man suggests religious conviction. It looks to me like Donald Trump only worships himself. Why does the religious right want to break down our elections process so an obviously fake believer can stay president without being re-elected? That is one of the great mysteries of our era, and a very ominous one.
Jim Cagney was born in Chicago, where he attended Catholic grade and high school. He moved west in 1974 to attend Colorado State and now lives in Grand Junction.