By JIM CAGNEY

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion these days that the MAGA crowd is advocating an authoritarian theocracy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently said people get their rights from God, not their government. That’s a scary thing to hear from a politician because I don’t believe I get any rights from God or the government. I get my rights from physics, biology and the ecological function of the land I depend upon. I was born with freedom of speech and the Bill of Rights only pledges not to take that right away. My rights are restricted by laws, which I mostly support, and I voluntarily adhere to certain rules of family and society. God is not involved.