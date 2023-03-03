By GREG WALCHER

I served as President of Club 20 through the decade of the 1990s, a period of great change and significant growth for the organization, which had been around for 40 years as the voice of the Western Slope. I followed in the footsteps of two giants, my predecessors John Vanderhoof and Bill Cleary, who had run the organization for the two decades before and had forgotten more western Colorado history and politics than I would ever learn. Yet they both shared most of the same frustrations we faced during my tenure there.