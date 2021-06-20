By JEFF KUHR
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) as a variant of concern. There is evidence of an increase in transmissibility and more severe disease resulting in hospitalizations or deaths.
The Delta variant is the most contagious yet. It is responsible for nearly 10% of all new COVID-19 infections nationally and 40% statewide. We expect it to become the most dominant strain of the virus in Colorado in the next few weeks.
In Mesa County, 92% of the tests analyzed for variants were positive for Delta. Before the Delta variant was discovered in Mesa County in late April, we were at a great place regarding COVID. We went several days without new cases, we only had one or two people hospitalized at the time due to COVID, and our positivity rate was very low. I genuinely thought we were reaching the end of the pandemic in Mesa County. Just six weeks later, Mesa County is a hot spot for COVID statewide and nationally.
The rapid and widespread transmission of the Delta variant in Mesa County supports the findings of the recent U.K. studies. It is up to 50% more contagious, and doubles the risk for hospitalization. Mesa County was the first county in Colorado to have the Delta variant, and our case counts continue to rise, now accounting for more than 200 cases.
Vaccinations protect against variants
Our hospitals are reaching their capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. And for the first time, more younger people are being hospitalized. Our situation is cause for concern and something we have the power to address. Our power lies in improving our vaccination rates.
COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective in preventing the spread of the Delta variant and reduce the likelihood of experiencing complications and hospitalizations. One of the U.K. studies found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine protect against the variant at 88%, while one dose provides much less protection at 30%. The message here is that it is crucial to be fully vaccinated. Local data aligns with this research. In Mesa County, from Jan. 1, 2021, to June 16, 2021, 402 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19; 358 of these cases had no vaccination record. That means 95% of Mesa County residents hospitalized since the vaccine became available were not fully vaccinated.
During this same time,there were 103 deaths among COVID-19 cases; 84% had no vaccination record. Mesa County’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind statewide averages, with only 39% of residents fully vaccinated.
Of the 15 largest counties in the state, Mesa County has the lowest vaccination rate and the highest two-week case rate and hospitalization rate. There is a strong correlation between vaccination rate and COVID activity.
COVID vaccines are new, but technology isn’t
People have shared their concerns with me about the COVID-19 vaccine, namely concern about its long-term health effects as an mRNA vaccine. I’ve researched the effects of vaccines over time and found that delayed effects are possible with any type of vaccine, but those effects occur within eight weeks of the vaccine being administered. And although the COVID-19 vaccines are “new,” the mRNA technology is not. This technology has been studied for more than 30 years in humans, tested in Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials for HIV, Rabies, Zika, and flu.
These trials provided scientists with valuable information about mRNA technology and its safety. mRNA is produced and used in protein production in all cells of our bodies. Understanding this process helped design mRNA vaccines to only stay in cells as long as needed to generate immunity.
Get the vaccine or take precautions
In continued efforts to make the vaccine as accessible as possible, Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is now offering on-site vaccination clinics for businesses. Employers of any size can request a vaccination event free of charge. All staffing, logistics and vaccine supplies will be provided. The enrolling employer will just need to advertise the free, on-site vaccination opportunity to their employees or members.
Guidance on vaccine promotion for employees is also available. As I said earlier, Mesa County is currently a hot spot for the COVID-19 Delta variant. If you are not fully vaccinated, please protect yourself and others by taking the following precautions:
■ Avoid crowds and keep your distance from others; this virus and variants are highly contagious and spread mainly through respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes.
■ Wear a mask in public indoor settings, wherever social distancing is not possible, and where required by federal or other facility regulations.
■ Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.
If you’re interested in getting vaccinated, the Community Vaccination Site, located at 510 29½Road, accepts walk-ins and appointments for COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine is free, and no identification or insurance is required.
For more information on variant strains of COVID-19 in our community and information about vaccination, go to: health.mesacounty.us, or talk with your medical provider.
Jeff Kuhr, PhD, is the executive director of Mesa County Public Health.