By BILL LINDSAY
The single greatest military error that was implemented in Kabul, Afghanistan was the decision to create a “static defense” at the airport.
What is a static defense? This is where leaders decide to concentrate all of their might (fire power, manpower, resources, etc.) in a single location. There are many problems with this outdated approach. First, in doing so we enable the enemy (Taliban, ISIS, etc.) to know precisely where we are, and that creates a huge target. Second, it shifts the offensive to the enemy, who can maneuver its troops, probe and look for weak points. Third, it limits the options of the defenders (our American troops). They can not maneuver. They are in a “fixed position” which can be targeted. And when the attrition of multiple attacks takes its toll, the only thing our soldiers can do is shrink our perimeter to a smaller and smaller space, until time runs out. Finally, it creates a logistical problem with resupply. Eventually food, water and supplies become limited and resupply can only be provided by air which is subject to weather delays and concentrated fire by the enemy.
History is replete with examples of huge military failures involving static defensive positions. One can go back to the battle of Jerusalem in 7 AD, which is a classic example of the challenges that static defenses cause. Other classic examples include the Alamo in 1836, Verdun in 1916, or KeShan in Vietnam, in 1967-68.
So what is the alternative? Combat veterans can tell you. The military has a long tradition of using “dynamic defenses” to compensate for many of the negatives of the static approach. In a dynamic defensive position, the defenders continue to put forth effort to expand their perimeter. They can find weak points in the offensive approach, and attack those to gain ground and expand their perimeter. This aggressive defensive approach shifts the momentum of the battle. It forces the enemy to start thinking defensively, and that slows their approach. It also provides the defender’s troops with a morale boost by showing that the enemy is not invincible or infallible. Troops need to know they can switch the paradigm and shift the focus of the battle.
History is full of examples of valiant static defensive positions that were eventually crushed by the enemy. Our strategy in Afghanistan has to shift. Is there danger? Of course. All successful military actions entail risk, and all soldiers know it. We have to take the risk of taking the battle to the enemy.
Allowing our troops to become a static defender will predictably result in defeat. There is no alternative scenario. Using a dynamic defense is risky, and may be unsuccessful, but at least this strategy gives us a chance and avoids our troops and allies from becoming just fish in a barrel.
So, if this is so evident, why don’t we utilize a dynamic defense? The answer, sadly, is politics. Political leaders (which can include senior generals and admirals) are afraid to be bold because the mission might fail, and result in blame being attributed to them. Furthermore, they are removed from the front lines. Many politicians may have no combat military experience, which can bring the confidence that such an approach can be successful. Isn’t it easier for such leaders to just sit back, bemoan the situation as it unfolds, be safe, and hope for the best? Meanwhile, our troops are being killed, and their only chance of success removed by decision-makers half a world away.
Bill Lindsay is a Vietnam combat veteran, who served with distinction as a United States Marine. After his military service, he spent more than four decades in industry, striving to make health care more affordable, retiring as the CEO of Lockton Corporation in Denver. He has repeatedly testified before Congress, and advised the staffs of presidents of both political parties.