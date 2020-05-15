By ROSE PUGLIESE
Mesa County is part of the Western and Rural Local Governments Coalition (WRLG), a group of 23 county and municipal governments in western and eastern Colorado that banded together to support strong oil and gas rules while opposing a few of the more onerous rules that the Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) adopted in December 2019, in response to Senate Bill 19-181.
In March 2020, 10 WRLG members filed a lawsuit against the AQCC and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment in Denver District Court. Mesa County joined nine other rural counties from the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains in support of this lawsuit because the rule revisions we are challenging pose significant economic harm to many counties in rural Colorado and Mesa County.
I feel strongly that it is our job as county commissioners to protect the jobs of our hard-working families, which is why we continue to take action to object to over-regulation disguised as local control, intended to devastate oil and gas exploration and production in our state. These burdensome regulations threaten the future of our energy industry, economic growth and sustainability of our Colorado families. Policy efforts should balance environmental protection with economic vitality. The current approach to rulemaking from both the AQCC and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission simply fails to meet that balance.
This is not about choosing the economy over clean air. As a county commissioner, but also as a mother raising my young children in Mesa County, of course, I want clean air and clean water for our families. Oil and gas development has contributed to Colorado’s diverse and growing economy while conducting development safely and responsibly. Colorado has some of the most stringent environmental regulations and is a national industry leader in health and safety. We do not want to create regulations that would lead to an oil and gas ban, which would destroy the bipartisan efforts of our former governor, both U.S. Senators, congressmen and many western Colorado counties made to promote the Jordan Cove project, a liquefied natural gas export facility in Coos Bay, Oregon that will allow natural gas to be extracted from western Colorado and exported to Asia.
We do not need more rules and regulations that deter the energy industry from doing business in Colorado. We have, and want, local governments to be involved with the energy industry. The energy industry keeps people employed, puts food on the table, and provides good-paying jobs in Mesa County and communities across Colorado. The people who work in the industry are our friends and neighbors. Their children go to our schools, and they support important community activities, like the Mesa County Fair and local 4-H clubs.
The wells on the West Slope and the Eastern Plains are lower producing and emitting wells than many of the wells on the Front Range. Due to the cost of compliance with the new rules, many wells will be shut in and cease production rather than comply, thereby harming our local economies. The WRLG communities are already in compliance with the federal standards, so the one-size-fits-all rules unfairly and disproportionately affect our rural counties.
It is especially important during this current economic crisis caused by COVID-19 that we fight to protect jobs and work to stabilize our economies in rural Colorado. I will continue to stand up for our families because every job is valuable, and every industry is vital to our communities’ stability and viability. Oil and natural gas development is a critical sector of the entire Colorado state economy, supporting jobs and supplying affordable energy to households and businesses all across the state. It is time for the state to work collaboratively with the WRLG Coalition to put forward common sense and cost-effective policies that protect our people, environment, and economies.
Rose Pugliese is a Mesa County commissioner.