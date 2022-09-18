By MARC BEKOFF
As experts in the areas of wildlife biology, behavioral ecology, ecology and social science, we oppose the trophy hunting and trapping of wolves once they are restored to Colorado (The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board: “Leave hunting up to the experts,” Sept. 7).
While the editorial board makes the optimistic prediction that “CPW (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) isn’t going to open hunting up just to give someone a thrill,” and will make its decision on the fate of wolves “based on how best to manage this animal species,” the agency’s current record strongly suggests otherwise. CPW allows the unlimited killing of black bears on private lands, the killing of coyotes year-round and the hunting of mountain lions with the use of hounds. These are all recreational or trophy hunts. These vital native carnivores are not hunted primarily for food, but rather for trophies and for bragging rights.
The editorial board also worries that too many wolves will create “negative impacts” to ranchers and to elk herds, and suggests that without a wolf hunt, “some impacts are inevitable.” But such concerns are simply not based upon the best available science. Instead, best science informs that robust wolf populations are essential to healthy elk populations and to healthy landscapes.
As some of us recently reported, while wolves once numbered in the hundreds of thousands across the American West, now only a few thousand exist. Without wolves, Colorado’s ecosystems have become biologically impoverished. In Rocky Mountain National Park, officials fence off streams and aspen stands from the overabundant elk who can munch their way through plant communities and cause injurious effects on stream banks. This reduces the abundance of beaver, which, in turn, reduces the numbers of birds, fish, amphibians and myriad life forms that depend on riparian systems. With the return of wolves and beavers in other western ecosystems, riparian health has recovered, and plant and river communities have rebounded to vibrancy and diversity. Restoring these species to the landscape in western Colorado will have another significant benefit: healthy riparian areas mitigate against fire and drought (simply put: water doesn’t burn) as well as a warming climate.
The scientific consensus for the last several decades has concluded that large carnivores modulate ungulate (elk) populations and make them more vigorous, because they remove the sick and weak animals who would die of other natural causes anyway, or because they reduce their competitors, including smaller wild carnivores such as coyotes, who prey on young ungulates. Trophy hunting and predator control schemes are unpopular with the American public and, research finds, are unreliable and ineffective ways to increase the abundance of ungulates.
The best available science — including from CPW’s own biologists — shows that the widespread elimination of bears, mountain lions, coyotes and wolves would unlikely make ungulate herds grow. That’s because what those herds really need are winter habitat and migration corridors, and not to compete against the strip malls, highways and oil and gas infrastructures that are popping up in western Colorado.
Moreover, scientific literature shows that ungulates are ultimately limited more by their food resources and other habitat factors (called “bottom-up” limitations), rather than by their predators (“top down” regulators). Alaska’s state-sanctioned “intensive management” scheme caused the deaths of hundreds of wolves and bears, and resulted in a caribou herd that exceeded the land’s carrying capacity. On the other hand, in the Great Lakes states where wolves are not hunted and predator control is not allowed, white tail deer numbers are robust. Finally, an abundance of research documents that wolves are important in helping to reduce chronic wasting disease-infected animals, a fact that elk hunters should embrace.
Fears about the effect of wolf introduction on Colorado ranchers are being unnecessarily inflated. In the United States, government data show that gray wolves, Mexican wolves and Red wolves actually kill few cattle and sheep. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wolves cause far fewer than 1% of cattle-calf and sheep-lamb losses. And those losses can be mitigated with a host of time-tested and cost-effective measures, such as range riders, deterrence devices and guard animals.
Trophy hunting and trapping is harmful to wolves. When these highly intelligent, social, family-oriented animals experience social disruption, their packs disband and the elimination of the breeding pair can lead to the loss of pups and yearling wolves from starvation. Destroying pack structure disables the pack’s ability to fulfill its ecological role — improving elk herd health and the health of the land. Wolves rely on their family to successfully and selectively remove weak and sick elk thereby improving herd health and trimming the herd to fit the capacity of the land. Ironically, killing wolves and decreasing pack size can even lead to more livestock losses than if those packs had been left intact. When pack structure is destroyed with hunting and trapping, its typically the pack leaders that are killed, leaving the young to fend for themselves. These inexperienced surviving young wolves often turn to easy prey — livestock.
A recent poll found that 64% and 62% of Colorado residents did not agree that wolves should be trophy hunted or trapped, respectively. As scientific experts in the field, and based on many years of experience, we’re siding with Coloradans on that.
Marc Bekoff is Professor emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at CU Boulder. He has studied the behavior and social ecology of carnivores for many decades. Bekoff’s column is supported by nine other scientists from around the nation.