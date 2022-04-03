By MICHELLE BOISVENUE-FOX
A recent comment in The Daily Sentinel’s You Said It column asked why someone would use the library when so much information can be accessed online. We hear that question from time to time and would like to take a moment to summarize just some of what Mesa County Libraries offer to local residents, both in person and online.
As many of our 73,000 library cardholders can attest, Mesa County Libraries offer easy access to more than 200,000 books, DVDs and other items in our collection, plus over 1 million more via the Marmot and Prospector regional library networks.
We offer WiFi and public computers at all eight of our locations, in addition to small-group study rooms and community meeting rooms. We also offer GED preparation classes, an accredited diploma program through Career Online High School, story times for young children, Kids Clubs for older children and a variety of fun and engaging teen activities. The library’s 970West Studio is a public multimedia studio that can help you make your creative ideas a reality.
In 2021, more than 659,000 visitors came to Mesa County Libraries. Checkouts and renewals totaled 1.24 million. We’re proud of those numbers because they help show the library’s value to so many local residents.
Let’s look at some of what Mesa County Libraries offer online. The library provides an ever-growing catalog of ebooks and eAudiobooks available for convenient download. During the pandemic, thousands of patrons discovered the ease of checking out ebooks from home. Between 2019 and 2021, electronic checkouts increased 56% to almost 260,000. In addition, the library provides access to Hoopla, which offers a wide variety of ebooks, eAudiobooks, streaming films, and e-comics, and Kanopy, a streaming service offering films, documentaries, kids’ movies and more.
Mesa County Libraries also provide online access to a wide selection of resources for education, business, language learning, genealogy, history and even automobile and small-engine repair.
Examples include Brainfuse HelpNow, which provides e-learning assistance for students of all ages, including access to live tutors; LearningExpress, which helps students and professionals build their skills and prepare for career certification tests; Gale Business Entrepreneurship and Plan Builder, which help prospective entrepreneurs create detailed plans for starting and managing their business; Mango Languages, an easy-to-use learning resource for more than 70 languages; and Auto Repair Source, which contains service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles.
All of this — and much more — is available with only a library card.
We invite everyone to visit mesacountylibraries.org to learn more about your local library. Better yet, stop by your nearest Mesa County Libraries location (there’s probably one within 20 minutes of your home) and talk with us about your information needs. Let’s explore how we can help you learn, discover, create and connect.
Michelle Boisvenue-Fox is the library director of Mesa County Libraries.