By ANTONIO CLARK
People have asked me why we are protesting, and it’s pretty simple. We’re trying to be heard. Our voices have traditionally not been invited to the table about things that affect us, so we’re making sure you can hear us asking for our seat so that we can take part in the conversation and in finding a solution.
This is not just about George Floyd. It’s not about cops. It’s not about one specific thing. It’s about the whole system — a system whose foundation was built centuries ago to keep people with my skin color from getting ahead. It’s about asking for your commitment as our community to work with us to change a system that favors some more than others.
What we are asking is for things to be fair. That means living in a community — and a country — where we have equal opportunities to chase our dreams. That also means we all start at the zero mark together. Right now, it’s up to blacks to catch up from a different starting point while also dealing with more adverse conditions and external factors that we have no control over.
My reality as a black man is that if I apply for a job in this community and a white CMU graduate with the same degree and the same GPA applies for that same job, he’ll get it. That means I’m not truly on equal footing. And it is not because the hiring director is a hateful racist, but because there are deep, invisible, psychological biases that everyone has and doesn’t even know are there.
Many people were shocked to hear the dozens of personal stories of racism from people of color at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Some people have a hard time believing this kind of racism exists here because they haven’t witnessed it. I can tell you it is here and I have experienced it, from the guys at college parties who would get too drunk and call me the N-word and try to fight me (not once, but more than 10 times) to the fact that the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference had to have referees try to police the use of the N-word on the field. There are plenty of stories of overt racism here in Mesa County. The City Council heard over an hour of them.
But it’s the quiet racism, the racism that tries to hide itself, that’s the debilitating kind. It’s the kind of racism that exists behind the words “I don’t see color” and “there is no racism here.” The goal is not to be colorblind, but to acknowledge that inequality exists and that the color of your skin affects the way you are perceived and the opportunities given to you. The goal is to choose to take off your blinders and really see the experiences of people who don’t look like you, even if they don’t happen right in front of you, but because you believe us when we tell you about them. We are asking you to admit there is a problem and help us fix it.
Let me tell you what this movement isn’t. This isn’t a war on any group of people. This isn’t just about black people. Our requests aren’t combative. We’re not trying to “take over” and there is no need to be scared of us. This is a war on a societal norm, on biases people don’t realize they have, and on ignorance.
I came to Grand Junction to play football at Colorado Mesa University. I stayed because I feel like I can make real change here. My name is Antonio Clark, but you can call me Tony. I want you to know me and know other black and brown people like me so we can have uncomfortable conversations about what we live through and talk about how we fix it.
This is a turning point in American history that I pray will make my little brother’s experience different than mine has been as he grows up. We know things aren’t going to change overnight, but this is about building a better future so our kids don’t have to protest. That’s the legacy we want to leave.
That’s why we are protesting.