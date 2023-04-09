By JIM SPEHAR
“Impressive, the margin of victory, things are changing in GJ.” — (Well-known Grand Junction native and business leader)
“The sun is shining a little brighter this morning! We made a difference.” — (Relative newcomer and community center steering committee member)
“This has been decades in the making going back 40 years… Engaging with everyone in this effort helped me realize that GJ is where I want to raise my family.” — (Grand Junction city staffer)
These comments, among many thank-you messages received by the “Yes on 1A” steering committee since Tuesday, reinforce why community members devote time and effort toward things like formerly controversial efforts to build a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center.
Those thoughts and 60% approval of the community rec center measure prompt some different observations about Grand Junction’s municipal election than you read in Thursday’s post-election Daily Sentinel editorial.
I’ve celebrated on these pages emerging younger leadership in our community, diversification of our economy to include high tech and recreation rather than just traditional or more boom-and-bust pillars as well as our changing demographics. I’ve been more of a pessimist, publicly and privately, about community politics.
Not so much after Tuesday.
I’m cautiously optimistic that “things are changing in GJ” politically as well. That hopeful attitude is easier to come by in victory, but tempered by perspectives informed from personal political defeats as well as wins.
The Sentinel editorial was right as far as it went. Losses by Sandra Weckerly, Greg Haitz and (pending final ballot cures) Diane Schwenke were partially caused by the perception (accurate, I submit) that the three constituted a bloc of like-minded business/conservative candidates. Negative reactions were fueled by a similar bloc of three school board members who’ve immersed District 51 in controversy.
There’s more to it than that.
A broader look at recent elections just might indicate we’ve become a community increasingly willing to say “yes” rather than naysayers offering a hasty reflexive “no” when concrete plans emerge to assign new tax dollars to unmet needs. The Community Recreation Center is just the latest example. Think back to increased financing for streets and public safety four years ago in the city. Or approval of bonds for a new Grand Junction High School two years ago in voting that included most of Mesa County, not just Grand Junction. In 2017, county voters decided to “Back the Badge” with additional funding.
Another indicator is the recent selection of new leaders for the Mesa County Republican Party. Gone are previous far-right ideologues. New local GOP leaders include a former chairman of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and current and former Community Hospital trustees, principled conservatives but with a demonstrated commitment to collaboration rather than continually picking ideological fights. Also silent lately are those fact-adverse Stand for the Constitution election deniers. Republican, Democrat or Unaffiliated, we’ll all benefit from those alterations to our political landscape.
Election night conversations with another former officeholder found us reminiscing about previous generations of community leaders unafraid to dare greatly. Think about convincing 1960s Grand Junction to tear up a traditional Main Street, diminish parking, temporarily hinder storefront access and instead approve Operation Foresight’s winding street and now-busy sidewalk gathering spaces. While not yet old enough to vote back then, I came to know some of those leaders daring to take risks, who made big dreams come true. For some, their partisan political bents are still a mystery to me.
There’s still a lesson to be learned at the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. The business tail shouldn’t wag the community dog. The long series of miscues that once prompted a former Chamber chairman to tell me “I don’t know who they represent but they don’t represent me” should elicit some introspection. Former Chamber executive Dale Hollingsworth once proffered that “What’s good for the community is good for business.” Given pre-election comments on a Chamber-authored page one pre-election Sunday, it seems Dale’s priorities are still reversed down at Fourth Street and Grand Avenue to the detriment of both entities.
Next month the Grand Junction City Council gains diverse perspectives from an ex-cop turned landlord, a scientist already versed in important mobility issues and an activist retired businessman. That’ll expand existing expertise. With continued service by Mayor Anna Stout and additions of Cody Kennedy, Jason Nguyen and Scott Beilfuss plus anticipation of a new Community Recreation Center perhaps our glasses are half full rather than half empty… a happy prospect in today’s charged political environment.
Mostly-recovered politician Jim Spehar expects comments at speharjim@gmail.com.