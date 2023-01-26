By JANIE VANWINKLE
Why should we care if a local ranch is sold or no longer has cattle or sheep on it? What difference will it make on Main Street if the family that has worked the land for multiple generations gives it up for life “in town”? How does fewer ranches impact the Western Slope lifestyle so many people have moved here to enjoy?
I define a legacy ranch as one that has several generations having worked the land and cared for the livestock. Perhaps, it has been passed down to current generations by either Dad’s family or Mom’s. Some define a legacy ranch as an area that is steeped in historical significance, natural resources and abundant wildlife. Ranches have a significant impact on the western way of life, as ranchers work to care for the land and livestock. Additionally, these ranches provide crucial wildlife habitat, and the spectacular open space and vistas for all to enjoy.
In just the past five years we have lost several key legacy ranches in Mesa County and neighboring areas. In some cases, outfits were sold — lock, stock, and barrel. Land was acquired by out-of-state interests; frequently, for the exceptional hunting experience the property offered. The cattle were sold at the local sale barn for the last time. Other assets are auctioned off to neighbors. The fabric of the West is torn asunder as ranches are sold for subdivisions, or converted to exclusive hunting properties.
Sometimes, just the livestock is sold. The land is then leased for exclusive hunting privileges. As a result of ranch sales in Mesa County, we have lost approximately 2,500 head of cattle in recent years that ranged on large landscapes.
In each of these scenarios, western Colorado loses.
According to CSU Extension, every cow contributes $600 to $800 directly to our local economy. Typically, those dollars are spent at the local feed store, at dealerships to buy trucks and ATV’s, tire stores, groceries from the store for families that work on the ranch, at the local bank, and the list goes on. Agricultural money turns 2.6 times in our local economy. This is every year regardless of what the national or local economy is doing. Cows, sheep, and ranchers are here year after year… until they aren’t.
Many times, when these large properties are marketed they eventually are subdivided into 35-40 acre ranchettes. A place where a few folks can “get away from it all” and build their dream cabin or home, but what happens to the wildlife that were mostly undisturbed when it was a working ranch? Habitat fragmentation is one the biggest challenges facing a number of species of wildlife in Colorado. Colorado’s public lands are experiencing unprecedented recreational pressure, and large private landscapes offer deer, elk, moose, coyotes, mountain lions, and other wildlife safe haven from continuous recreational pressure. Once ranches are broken into smaller parcels, the quality of habitat diminishes significantly.
Why do ranchers feel forced to sell?
Sometimes, it is purely financial. It is no longer financially feasible, no matter how much they love the life of caring for the land and the livestock. The on-going drought has added to the financial worries on many ranches with the added costs of doing business.
Sometimes, the next generation simply does not want to work as hard as they have seen their parents work. Their high school and college friends are making six-figure salaries and have time with their families and for recreational pursuits. Other families don’t work from dawn to dusk, seven days per week. Most ranch families do. Most of them have not been away from the ranch, as a family, for years. The responsibilities of caring for the land and the livestock doesn’t stop for a vacation.
Sometimes, the next generation does want to carry on the ranching legacy, but the state and federal regulatory overburden creates too much uncertainty to stake their future on.
Sometimes, ranchers are finally worn out by the seemingly unending fight to stay in business. In recent years, farmers and ranchers have come under attack from radical animal welfare and environmental activist groups resulting in laws and regulations directly impacting their work in a negative way. The work of feeding the nation is done with less and less support from the very consumers whose food comes from ranchers and farmers. When speaking with ranch families who have made the painful decision to sell, the lack of support from the people they are working to feed, is a recurring theme.
Folks leaving the livestock community see a continual lack of support, and sometimes, downright disdain for the work they do. It has taken a toll. Misinformation about environmental impacts, nutritional benefits of meat, and care of the animals frustrate the people closest to the issues. We have become a sound-byte society. Social media platforms amplify opinions, and oftentimes spread misinformation like wildfire. Animal welfare activists routinely use these platforms to attack animal agriculture, with no real knowledge of acceptable animal husbandry practices. Most ranchers don’t have time, and need to do their job, rather than engage in the political fray that has engulfed our nation. There is always an organization or activist group with more money, and more time, to fabricate propaganda to voters and policy makers. Decisions are made with little to no input by those most impacted. The landowners/livestock producers are left to decipher and navigate complicated laws and regulations.
Western ranchers are resilient, hard-working, and pillars of their communities. Even these people have their limits. They are tired.
How can you make a difference? Respect and support the farmers and ranchers that feed America. Advocate for them. Become an informed voter. Demand that policy makers consider unintended consequences when making decisions regarding food producers and their work. Ensure the rancher’s quiet voice is heard above the din.
Janie VanWinkle is co-owner and co-manager of VanWinkle Ranch with her husband, Howard. She is the past president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Caring for the land, livestock and the community is the focus at VanWinkle Ranch, at the same time, contributing to food security of all. Cattle from VanWinkle Ranch go into the mainstream food supply chain, as well as directly marketed to our local community.