By ANGIE TIMM
This past week, the Colorado State Senate Transportation & Energy Committee approved the Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists bill that would allocate $25 million toward building wildlife crossings across the state. While a vote in a state legislative committee doesn’t usually grab my attention, this one did.
As a small business owner who sells gear to folks who want to experience all that our state’s great outdoors has to offer, I know how important it is to have safe roads for people to travel, and how crucial having healthy wildlife populations is to our state’s outdoor economy. Colorado is a national leader when it comes to outdoor recreation, and people come from near and far to ski, hike, paddle and view our amazing wildlife. In fact, the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis found that outdoor recreation contributes $9.6 billion to our state’s economy and supports 120,063 jobs.
One figure that is not good, however, is the number of people involved in wildlife vehicle collisions (WVCs) on our roads. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), roughly 4,000 WVCs are reported across our state every year, and since many accidents are not reported, the estimated total is sadly more than 14,000. As one who used to commute every day from Ouray to Grand Junction, I learned where to watch for wildlife on the side of the road and which curves to take slowly. This included a stretch of Highway 550 between Ridgway and Montrose.
That is why the Safe Crossings legislation is so important. These collisions cost human and animal lives, as well as a lot of money, both for the individual involved and the Colorado taxpayer. In fact, it is estimated that WVCs in Colorado alone can run roughly $100 million every year in property damage, emergency response, medical treatments, and the loss of revenue associated with fewer wildlife, especially game species.
This bipartisan crossing bill, introduced by Senators Jessie Danielson and Tammy Story and Representatives Julie McCluskie and Perry Will, would bank the $25 million in a“Colorado Wildlife Safe Passages Mitigation Fund,” which would help create and implement measures to reduce WVCs while reconnecting habitat interrupted by roads and highways. These include scoping for projects, building wildlife overpasses and underpasses and fencing to help guide wildlife toward crossings and away from roads. Additionally, federal dollars from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year can be used to match this $25 million.
And while $25 million may seem like a lot, it is just a quarter of the $100 million that we spend every year on these accidents. Given the high price tag on WVCs, it is no wonder that it has been found to be a sound investment. Senator Danielson may have said it best when she noted, “These overpasses and underpasses for wildlife pay for themselves over time and it actually costs society less to address the problem of wildlife-vehicle collisions than it costs to do nothing.”
One of the places that could benefit from these funds is the stretch of Highway 550 alongside the Billy Creek State Wildlife Area that I used to pass through every day. The segment cuts through a wildlife corridor for elk, mule deer and other animals that migrate between the Uncompahgre Plateau and San Juan Mountains. In fact, I was fortunate enough to take part in a gathering with CDOT officials, engineers and other community members last fall to discuss the project and why it was needed. It was so hopeful to see Coloradans from all walks of life and professions coming together to solve an issue that impacts all of us and helps keep our economy strong.
That is why I hope the state legislature passes this important bill. Having safer roads means a safer and brighter economic future for us all.
Angie Timm is the owner of Seek Outside, an outdoor recreation company located in Grand Junction.