By PAULA ANDERSON
It’s time to go back to school.
Of course, what that looks like for our kids come next month remains to be seen.
But based on how our community appears to be casually ignoring CDC prevention guidelines for COVID-19, we could use a quick study in science, math, logic, economics, civics and social studies.
Our science lesson would be understanding how a virus spreads and what we can do to prevent it. One class would do it; the concept can be actually be explained in five minutes. It’s spread through respiratory droplets and they head out towards the face of whomever is in front of you every time you open your mouth and talk, or even exhale. If you are infected (and you may feel just fine) those droplets are inhaled by someone else who then gets infected (and could also feel fine). But not everyone who is infected will feel “just fine.” They may show symptoms and have to be quarantined, along with everyone else they work with. More serious cases are populating stressed intensive care units in hospitals most affected by the virus right now.
Then there’s math. Math is about numbers. We don’t have accurate numbers of COVID-19 cases because we don’t have adequate testing. But if you get people together, they’re going to spread the virus. The greater the numbers of people circulating out there without masks and distancing, the higher the number of cases that result.
We need data (numbers) so communities can apply it to prevention and better manage its spread.
That data lies in testing. And there’s not been enough. Many believe that more tests equate to more cases, but those cases are already there. In reality, less tests equal more cases because those infected don’t know who they are, nor do those who come in contact with them.
This would lead into a combined lesson in civics, economics and logic. Civics shows us that our system of government supports and encourages participation, ideally in the interest of promoting the common good. That would include following public health guidelines. But economics has shown we’re not doing well in that area nationally because we’ve exceeded a daily count of 60,000 cases a day. As people are getting sick, they’re working less and spending less. This is not to mention what’s happening on the front lines in an increasing number of hospitals.
And then there’s logic. It teaches us how to thoughtfully look at givens, or facts, and then draw objective conclusions. So let’s apply that to social studies. Textbook cases in what not to do in a pandemic would be Arizona, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. The applied logic: Don’t do what they did.
If people, who are really our human capital, are sick, tired, anxious and depressed because more of them are contracting the virus and their own physical, emotional and financial resources are depleted, then how then can they work to sustain an economy? In our own community where parents are eager to get back to work, the case that our schools are safe must be very compelling for both the parents and the teachers to feel confident enough to send the kids back.
We all have a role to play because what we do individually will determine how well we’re doing this fall.
It really boils down to whether we wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from each other.
Easy peasey!
It costs very little, so everyone can have a mask. It’s not a huge inconvenience. It stalls the virus (true story!) and it sends a good message. It basically says to everyone we meet, “I care about you.”
In this geographic donut hole amidst a national pandemic that is Mesa County, we have been blessed with an enormous advantage. Our numbers are still remarkably low, but as we’ve seen since June, they are now steadily ticking up.
If we do our very simple homework assignment, fewer people will get sick and that will mean more people working and more businesses operating; and that’s good news for the local economy. Keep the numbers low while it’s still summer and teachers and parents can feel good about sending kids back to school to start the next term.
Like it or not, we’re all enrolled in summer school and the focus of the curriculum is “Controlling a Pandemic 101.”
How to master it is a no-brainer.
Let’s hope we pass.
Paula M. Anderson is a certified health & wellness coach. She has written on health-related topics in the Grand Valley for many years. Email her at paula.anderson46@gmail.com