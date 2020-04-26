By GENE GOFFIN
Remember Saturday morning serials with the inevitable cliffhanger? It increased dramatic tension.
Contemporary life is waiting for the cliffhanger — a COVID-19 outbreak. Anxiety increases. Are we, like the imperiled Pauline, tied to the railroad tracks? Calls to mental health hotlines are way up. With roughly 600 nursing home beds here, we expect disaster. No clusters at the county jail or among homeless people either. Beneath the surface, people allege information is suppressed and tests are purposely denied. I was told the county coroner was hiding information, but there is no significant change in deaths from last year. A friend in Pueblo County tells me he heard the same type of stories there. Suspicions mount and this virus keeps surprising us.
Another symptom was discovered — silent hypoxia. That means you are oxygen starved but don’t know it. No one knows how common it is. You can track oxygen saturation and pulse with a fingertip meter. Doctors frequently use them. They are readily available, though prices have more than doubled.
Mesa County has few COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Test results have come slowly, though the logjam broke last week. The county requested accelerated reopening from the state. Some claim commissioners value business over life. Local numbers are peculiar. Mesa County has 4.5% positives for reported test results. The state has 21.5%. The county has one case per 4,141 people. The state has one case per 512. Are we below an as yet undocumented minimum density for COVID-19 spread?
I asked Jeff Kuhr, the executive director of Mesa County Public Health, why aren’t more people sick? One reason is we are “lucky” not to have clusters in the most dense populations. Luck is mundane, but happens. Kuhr’s other reason is good contact tracing. A four-person staff tracks exposure for each case. “Where you put your resources” matters, nevertheless Kuhr is pleasantly surprised there are so few cases.
A week ago, Mesa County requested exemption from state restrictions, then three more positives were found. The county has posted draft rules, not very different from new state rules. But national health experts say Colorado does not have enough tests yet. Meantime the commissioners have not learned “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar,” attacking the governor on laughable grounds.
Relaxed restrictions mean vulnerable people, including seniors 65 and over, still should stay home, business employees must wear masks, frequent cleaning and social distancing remains and masks are encouraged for everyone. Elective surgeries resume this week. All patients will be tested. Kuhr estimates that means 1,500 more tests per month, adding useful information. Test limits mean only 10 to 15 are done daily even though the Health Department could test 75 and can scale up to 150. Harvard researchers urge 233 tests daily for a county Mesa County’s size. The state sent the Abbott 15-minute test machine, but only 45 test cartridges. Kuhr wants to aggressively test seniors in nursing homes, but lacks cartridges. The county has 81 critical care beds and can quickly go to 120; 50 ventilators, but can increase to 102. Some states have dialysis machine shortages — kidney failure is not uncommon. Kuhr said he’d check on that.
Even with relaxation, little changes for seniors. Kuhr says “we have to come together as a community.” He says everyone gets excited when a crisis arrives, but when it comes to prevention mode, “no one cares.” Some citizens resent inconveniences. Freedom is a core American value, but freedom to infect others is not.
Last week I confused some statistics about “hospitalized” patients and reported there could be more cases than reported. I either missed a footnote or it was not there. Regardless, when I saw the mistake, I sent Kuhr an apology. He was gracious and agreed terminology was confusing. Kuhr is quite engaging and forthcoming with information.
We hope Mesa County’s luck holds. One infected nursing home employee could change everything. Resuming elective medical procedures will provide more test information, but will it be enough? Hopefully the state sends more Abbott cartridges. Kuhr does not have antibody tests yet. We are still flying — not blind — but in fog without enough instruments.
An unfortunate result of our “luck” is those who do not take COVID-19 seriously think they are correct. Many already ignore social distancing and masks. With less compliance, everyone else is at greater risk. Mesa County may prove restrictions do work, however relaxing looks too soon. It’s a perverse cliffhanger.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me with your Covid-19 stories at geezerdesk@gmail.com.