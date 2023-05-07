“Oyez, Oyez!” That’s the town crier, a government employee, announcing government news.
We’ve come a long way since then. In colonial America there were newspapers, but producing them was tedious, slow and expensive, one page at a time, on a press not much different from Gutenberg’s 15th-century press. Books were mostly unaffordable.
In a new democracy, voters needed information. One of the most literate nations in the world (if you were a white man), we were growing an aggressive, often partisan journalism. Literacy and democracy demanded invention. In 1800 the Stanhope Press, still a flatbed, could print 200 one-sided pages per hour. The first cylinder press came along in 1814, printing 1,100 two-sided pages per hour. By 1822 a typesetting machine, predecessor to the linotype, greatly increased efficiency.
Through the mid-19th century, the R. Hoe Company developed rotary printing presses, vastly increasing production. By 1870, the Hoe Press could print on both sides, collate and fold thick newspapers selling for a penny.
Newspapers were available everywhere. People followed National League baseball games thousands of miles away. Papers, deemed essential in the world’s then premiere democracy, got preferential postal rates. “Yellow Journalism” — sensationalist, highly partisan “reporting” — typified this era, its impact increasing geometrically with mass production. The reaction was to promote professionalism, but it took decades.
America’s first journalism school opened in 1908 at the University of Missouri, teaching objective, fact-based journalism. Objectivity is elusive. Professional journalists do their best within the limits of human frailty. Journalism became less biased, though tending to support the status quo. Simultaneously, newspaper chains were being established. The Hearst papers promoted their owner as a presidential candidate, the rather unusual William Randolph Hearst. Mercurial, Hearst moved from left to right based on personal grievances. Heart’s great competitor was Joseph Pulitzer. His newspapers were far more professional. There are no “Hearst Prizes.”
Radio and then television generally followed the example of professional journalism, also providing a platform for far-right extremists like the 1930s’ notorious Father Coughlin. There were few networks — expensive infrastructure, limited broadcast licenses and the Fairness Doctrine kept news and opinion fact-based. But in the 1980s, Republicans eliminated the Fairness Doctrine while cable television news expanded. Radio programming was music or talk. Talk, a cheap way to get ratings, is often devoid of facts or truth.
In other countries, journalism was more wild and political, especially in Great Britain and Australia. That model was brought to television news in the 1990s with flashy video effects, short skirts, and with promotion of seductive conspiracies, ratings and income soared. Social media allowed anyone to espouse anything. Angry citizens and minorities suddenly had a voice. Citizen journalism could expose corruption or promote it. Rumors that in the past died beyond the rumor-monger’s voice were spread nationally.
Will responsible journalism thrive again? In many cities, large and small, vulture capitalists are wrecking newspapers, squeezing out obscene profits. Internet websites took advertising from papers. We are fortunate to have The Daily Sentinel, certainly struggling, still the best local news source.
Successful reactions to anything start before anyone notices. Maybe it already has begun. Twitter, once a source of much information, is being destroyed by an arrogant man painfully unaware of his limits. In a free-speech country it is hard to eliminate crazy stuff said or written. The public has to insist on objectivity and fairness while not watching, listening to or reading heavily biased reporting. Journalists have to push for new and effective codes of ethics and responsible reporting. Journalism as entertainment, pioneered by Fox, is beginning to dominate cable news, embraced by “Morning Joe” and now infecting CNN. Irresponsible reporting leads to or promotes an era of unease. Long ago the village idiot could start rumors no one believed. Now he has a computer. Fortunately we have risen to the occasion before.
Two years ago, I asked for a new Grand Junction City Council to develop a senior plan. Some priorities were discussed, but no plan. Now with a newer, more forward-looking council, where’s the plan? Mesa County’s proposed Master Plan disappointingly and vaguely mentions seniors in passing four times regarding housing needs without solutions — another local government ignoring seniors? County Commissioner Janet Rowland obviously wants to take over the county health department. Her record is to oppose science-based public health. Who does she want to head the department?
Gene Goffin is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.