By JIM SPEHAR
When I was a young and starting out in the news business, first in Phoenix and later in Denver as a radio and television street reporter, political events were not my favorite assignments.
Speeches were usually too long and full of platitudes. Hearings, either at the local or congressional level, were too often more exercises in power or politics than in listening. Campaigns were and still are treated like athletic competitions with “scoreboard journalism” placing more emphasis on polling and tactics than messaging and policies.
Indeed, after one partisan dinner at the old Westward Ho hotel in downtown Phoenix, my young wife informed me she wouldn’t be accompanying me to such events anymore.
“I refuse,” Bonnie announced, “to go to any more dinners where people stand up and clap on cue.” (Little did she know what fate had in store decades later when she found herself still married to a one-time reporter who’d morphed into a political candidate.)
My tactic in covering those political events for radio and television was simple. Look for that one line or statement that captured the intent of the speaker or the flavor of the event and build my story around that. I found myself doing that, again, while watching Joe Biden’s address to the nation Thursday evening.
There were actually three passages in the President’s speech that struck me.
“…First, we must be honest with each other and ourselves,” he said.
In that spirit, let’s stipulate the speech in Philadelphia was as much about mid-term politics as it was about preserving our democracy. But let’s also agree that nothing any sitting president does, whether they’re Joe Biden or Donald Trump, Barack Obama or George Bush, Richard Nixon or John F. Kennedy, is without political implications. It’s called “the bully pulpit” for good reason and every president has used it for both policy and personal reasons.
There were two “money lines” in Biden’s address worthy of building a story or a column around.
“You can’t love your country only when you win,” he said, adding “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election — either they win or they were cheated.”
Aren’t we living that nightmare right now? Not that long after another presidential candidate in a position to prolong the battle, Al Gore, spared us similar turmoil while in a much better position to complain and George H.W. Bush gracefully conceded to Bill Clinton. Isn’t the lingering cancer from the 2020 election something worthy of presidential attention?
Having had the experience myself, I’ve long believed every candidate, every officeholder, should live through losing an election. By my count, I’m 6-3 in personal campaigns starting back in junior high school and progressing through what’s now Colorado Mesa University on to local and federal levels. That average is Hall of Fame territory in baseball. Not so much in politics.
One loss, in a bid for re-election as county commissioner, was particularly devastating. Not because of the personal failure, but because of the impact on my then 12-year-old daughter. There’s an image still burned in my mind of a front page Daily Sentinel picture of a disconsolate Jessica looking at the election night tally board in Democratic headquarters that showed her father losing 2-1.
Wanting to demonstrate to her that it wasn’t the end of the world, I took her along on the usual election night rounds, visiting the county’s election headquarters, congratulating the winner and enduring those post-election interviews I used to conduct myself. My message, more for my daughter than any other audience, was simple.
Mesa County voters had spoken. If you respected the system that put you in office, I said, you also had to respect it when things didn’t go your way.
Opportunities immediately after that loss put me on a path to be a better policy maker and politician later on. I’m also able to appreciate something Sarah Palin said after her loss in Alaska’s congressional election last week, that you don’t have to be an officeholder to make a difference.
While I may not appreciate the “differences” Sarah Palin might make, I also wonder what Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd or Tina Peters and her election-deniers might have accomplished if all their energy had been channeled in a different direction.
“Sure, losing an election hurts. But I’ve experienced worse. And at an age when every day is precious, brooding over what might have been is self-defeating.” — Bob Dole
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.