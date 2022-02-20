By KRISTI BURTON BROWN
The first anniversary of Joe Biden being sworn in as the president was just a few weeks ago. This anniversary begs the questions: Is our country headed in the right direction? Have the Biden policies helped families? Should we continue on this path?
For most Coloradans, the answer to that is an emphatic “no.” President Biden’s poll numbers continue to sink to new lows, and a recent poll found that 72% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. There are many reasons for this.
Joe Biden repeated over and over again during the campaign that he would “shut down the virus.” It has become abundantly clear at every turn that he had no plan to shut down the virus at all. Biden has failed to live up to his campaign promise, with more COVID deaths on his watch than under the previous administration. By his own standard, this makes him unfit to be president. The American people are waking up to these facts — Joe Biden is a failed president, and his central campaign promise was a lie.
Recently, Biden even said that “there is no federal solution” to COVID-19, after once telling governors to “get out of the way.”
The president is speaking out of both sides of his mouth. He is only now passing the buck to the states because he has failed miserably (and if there’s one thing he’s consistent on, it’s that he does not take responsibility for his failures).
Violent crime
COVID is not the only failure on Joe Biden’s watch. Crime has reached a fever pitch.
The Democrats’ “defund the police” policies have led to disastrous consequences as 12 of our nation’s major cities have hit all-time homicide records. Here in Colorado, violent crime is at a 25-year high and liberal policies are directly to blame.
One study found that since 2008, the state correctional population has declined 23% while the level of crime has increased 47%. Not to mention that, of those arrested in Denver in 2021, 65% had at least one prior arrest since 2018. All of this is preventable, yet policies from the likes of Joe Biden, Jared Polis, Michael Bennet and Phil Weiser have made Colorado unsafe for our families.
Here in Colorado, a child sex offender was released early after being sentenced to 23 years to life in prison in 2014. This offender was released early and then was arrested again in December for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. This man should have been in jail for years, instead he was released back into the community to endanger others. It’s unacceptable.
Economic recovery
Yet, it doesn’t end there. Our economic recovery is struggling, and Joe Biden and Michael Bennet’s reckless spending policies are making it worse.
Remember when Joe Biden told you inflation was transitory? Inflation is now at a more than 39-year high, and Colorado is experiencing some of the highest inflation levels in the nation, hurting our most vulnerable Coloradans. It isn’t going away anytime soon, as the crisis is expected to last well into this year. To make matters worse, store shelves across America are barren as Biden has failed to fix our supply chain bottleneck.
Colorado Democrats
Unfortunately, our Democrat leaders in Colorado have cheered on the very policies that have magnified our soaring inflation and lagging recovery.
Recently, Senator Hickenlooper came out and stated that the American Rescue Plan, which was passed along partisan lines, was partially to blame for higher inflation. Sadly, we have yet to hear Senator Bennet take any responsibility for voting for this legislation and saddling Coloradans with higher costs.
Failure to shut down the virus, soaring crime, skyrocketing inflation and empty shelves. We didn’t even mention an out-of-control border crisis or Biden’s handling of Afghanistan or Ukraine. The first year under Joe Biden has been a disaster and his enablers Jared Polis, Michael Bennet and Phil Weiser have cheered on these failures at every turn.
In November 2022, we have an opportunity to right the ship. I’m confident that Coloradans will restore balance to our government and put us on a path back to prosperity, to safety and to respect around the globe.
Kristi Burton Brown is the Chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party.