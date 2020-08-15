By KRISTIN WINN
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty was everywhere. Would the virus spread, and where? What did this mean for day-to-day life? Pretty quickly, that uncertainty showed up at the grocery store with partially empty shelves as people panicked and stocked up on food.
Today, plenty of uncertainty remains, but America’s food supply chain has proven to be resilient. America’s farmers are at the beginning of that supply chain, including growers here in Grand Junction. I’m so grateful for the work they’ve done to keep us fed even during these tumultuous times.
But COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing our country or our farmers. Climate change, with its unpredictable precipitation, rising heat, and stronger extreme weather events, brings another level of uncertainty to America’s agriculture sector. It’s time for Congress to enact legislation that will combat climate change and give farmers more support.
Encouragingly, a bipartisan group of senators and representatives have introduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This federal legislation provides the incentive for farmers and foresters to engage in sustainable practices by helping them to access lucrative federal carbon credit markets. Basically, it will be easier for farmers to get paid for emissions they reduce and carbon they sequester. The bill gives farmers technical assistance to develop practices that are eligible for carbon credits, measure the value of those credits, and certify them for trading on the market. This is good news for farmers and for the planet, since agriculture and forestry contribute an estimated 10.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the USDA.
Here in Mesa County, climate change is already affecting our farmers with higher temperatures, warming winters that reduce winter kill of harmful pests, and warmer morning temperatures which reduce the time a plant has to recover from high heat. Earlier spring warm-ups followed by erratic freezes are impacting our orchards. In addition, irrigation systems that don’t draw directly from the Colorado or Gunnison rivers and rely on snowmelt from Grand Mesa are increasingly running out of water early in the growing season, both because of early snowmelt and less snow generally.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act would encourage and incentivize practices that capture carbon, reduce emissions, improve soil health, and make operations more sustainable. For example, instead of agricultural burning, farmers could produce biochar which incorporates the carbon that would otherwise be released as carbon dioxide and puts it into the soil where it will remain for a long time, improving the soil and allowing it to retain more water. Other examples would be planting cover crops, reduced or no tillage, and switching from annual to perennial crops.
In July, the Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on this legislation. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the ranking member on the committee and a co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act said, “While farmers are uniquely affected by the climate crisis, they are also a critically important part of the solution.”
I couldn’t agree more. Even as farmers need support to navigate our changing climate, they have huge potential to help prevent the worst of the possible changes. Congress should continue to work together to pass bipartisan legislation that values farmers’ contributions to feeding America and solving the challenge of climate change.
I would urge our local senators and congressmen to support this bill to help Mesa County farmers.
Kristin Winn is a volunteer with the Grand Junction chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.