By GENE GOFFIN
Imagine you are out of state and coming to a known speed trap. Behind you is the sheriff, focused on your car. You look at your dashboard — the speedometer just broke.
There are times you need information fast. If you can’t get it, you don’t know what to do. If you are an epidemiologist, you need test data to know where disease is and where it will be. Then you can distribute supplies (if you have them), send health care workers where needed and know what public restrictions are necessary. If you are a vulnerable senior, you want to know when you can see loved ones and friends, take a vacation or just go to town. Or, what about that postponed medical or dental procedure deemed nonessential, but necessary for your comfort or to allow a somewhat normal life?
For weeks Mesa County has had a test results backlog — on Thursday it was 174. Known cases continually increase and may suddenly rise rapidly. Without fast testing, we can’t predict much. From local and statewide data we know seniors are most vulnerable and men are more likely to die. COVID-19 numbers just before deadline show statewide, 32% of cases were 60 and over, male deaths were 60.6% of all deaths and the mortality rate (3.6%) continues to increase. If you are 80 or older and are infected, mortality is 26%.
I hope our region escapes the worst, but more likely it just takes longer. We’ve reduced our shopping to weekly and hope to further reduce it. Last week there were lots of masked shoppers, though a significant number did not care. Some wore bandanas, looking a bit like highwaymen, perhaps seeking toilet paper instead of gold from the stagecoach.
Stores have added sneeze guards to protect checkers and shoppers. Grocery stores have differing mask compliance. Sprouts had the most masked shoppers and employees, Safeway was in the middle and City Market the worst. Sam’s Club and Sprouts were limiting how many customers were inside. A trip to Lowe’s for painting supplies was worse for seniors — they did have sneeze guards, but few employees or customers with face coverings. Social distancing was poor there, especially in aisles crowded with product displays.
We are taking canned and boxed goods, wiping them down and leaving them in the garage for three days to ensure any virus particles die. Even the mail gets isolated for days. Produce is washed right away. This is a pain, but hardly as painful as COVID-19. Such is how we deal with an invisible threat. At least you can see the sheriff following you.
With aggressive testing the threat would be visible. Not only do we need tests to see if someone has COVID-19, but serological tests to see who has had it. The more vulnerable you are, the more important is testing. It saves lives.
As a country, we are far behind on COVID-19. We may have to shut down for months and months. Lack of quick testing means speeding toward overwhelmed medical facilities and keeping business closed much longer.
Something few of us considered, tests or the lack of them, now determine our present and future. Anxiety continues among the vulnerable. We have to slow COVID-19’s progression while waiting for treatments and vaccines, but we run the danger that with artificially low case numbers, people will stop being careful. And without enough tests, coroners don’t know why someone died and may, as many have, state the cause as pneumonia instead of COVID-19, making mortality rates incorrect. Pandemics always come in waves — people take precautions, the curve goes down, people get careless, the curve goes up. A rush to reopen business would do the same thing. Disease pools are undiscovered, often in rural communities with limited health care. American intelligence warned the federal government in November — almost five months ago — about the possibility of a pandemic and nothing was done. No tests, no ventilators, nothing. Inaction’s cost is already in the trillions with thousands dead.
Last week I asked questions about Mesa County’s response. Subsequently, a countywide coordinator was selected, but careful reading of the Sentinel does not show many questions answered. According to the state COVID-19 website (not Mesa County’s), the state selected Western Slope (Welbrook) Memory Care, for recovering patients.
Untested Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist.