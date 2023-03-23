By JANIE VANWINKLE
March is Women’s History Month. As I was considering this and seeing all the posts on my social media feed, I began to ponder the women in my history. Starting with my mom, Martha Belle Craig Hendrickson and extending back to my grandmother, Eula Belle Dills Craig and further back to my great-grandmother, Viola Cynthia Jane White Craig Casto. I have vivid recollections of all these strong ranch women.
These are women who found their way in a man’s world and then turned around and did “women things.” They rode horseback and worked cattle. They all knew how to run a tractor, or a team of horses. Each of them knew how to be on the business end of a shovel. Each of them raised a family while keeping house for a large ranch. Usually, they kept the books and worried daily whether the check at the end of the year from the calf crop would cover the expenses. They were expected to fill in as needed, but to have three large meals on the table daily. It was presumed they would have clean clothes available not only to their families, but all the working men on the ranch.
I remember my Great-Grandmother Casto. She was a big, solid woman. She lived in the nursing home by the time that I was able to visit her, but came for frequent outings at the ranch in the Unaweep Canyon. Grandma Casto was harsh, but as a 6-year-old, I remember a soft side, too. I always envisioned that she used both those traits as a ranch wife in the early 1900s. She led a bit of an unorthodox life for a woman of her time. She was divorced. She left her husband in Pueblo in 1906 and came to Mesa County with three young children. She did laundry and baked for many bachelor ranchers and farmers in the area from a home base in Whitewater. Eventually, marrying Matt Casto and moving to the Unaweep, they established themselves as prominent citizens of the area.
One of her children was Jerome Craig. He lived and worked on the ranches in the Unaweep, as well. He married a school teacher at the Unaweep Summit School in 1923. This was my Grandma Eula. Eula was a bit of a Southern belle from Texas and moved to Mesa County in about 1920. She ran the household in the fashion of the time. My recollection is that she did not spend as much time on the ranch as some women, but made a comfortable home for Jerome and the myriad of ranch hands that came and went on the ranches in the Canyon. There was always a hot pot of coffee and a meal for anyone that came by.
Then, there was Martha Belle Craig Hendrickson, my mother.
The story goes when 14-year-old Herschel Hendrickson showed up at the ranch asking for a job, Grandpa Jerome hired him. Within a week, 9-year-old Martha Belle announced her plans to marry this man! Eula was less than happy about this situation, but Jerome seemed to think it would work out.
Herschel’s parents were a very poor farm family in Delta, living in a house with a dirt floor. The Craig family was considered a wealthy ranch family of the time. When Martha Belle married Herschel, she was the only Craig at the wedding. They went back to work at the ranch the next day.
Herschel and Martha raised four kids on the ranch. She drove the school bus 40 miles to Grand Junction. They were 4-H leaders for many years. All her kids were active and successful in 4-H and local rodeo events. Many other Mesa County kids were guided along a better path because of Martha. More than once, I can remember seeing her place her very strong hands on the shoulder of a young person at a 4-H activity and the message was received, loud and clear, the current behavior was not acceptable. Frequently, she would carry the cost of a project calf until it was sold at the County Fair. Then, the youngster would bring the money for the calf to the ranch and make plans to buy one for next year.
She served as a mentor for many a young man who was about to cross over the line to a less than savory life. There were only a couple rules to stay at the ranch. Work hard. Go to school. She knew the Grand Junction High School principal very well, who reported if someone was not in class. There are a number of diplomas in Mesa County that would have never been received had it not been for Martha. These young men could only eat at her family table if their hair was cut above their collar. She never said they had to cut their hair, they just couldn’t eat at her table. Keep in mind, the nearest food was about 40 miles away.
She expected the best from herself and those around her. She worked alongside my dad, nearly every day. I never remember a time when she was not in the corral or horseback or running a piece of haying equipment, except when she had three broken ribs from a bucking horse. Even then, she continued running the household when she got out of the hospital. She put three square meals on the table for 8-12 people every day including the night before she passed away. She made sure that her kids, and many others, were able to attend any activity or event. I am not sure how she did it all.
At her funeral, I remember hearing several of the local cattlemen saying things like, “she was the best da-- cowboy on the mountain.” Even in my twenties, I knew that was high praise for anyone. But, especially, for a woman.
I don’t remember ever talking about whether she felt treated differently because she was a woman. It never occurred to me until I went to college that in some circles it was a common occurrence. My sisters and my cousins knew we could do what we needed to do to get the job done. We only needed to look at the women before us.
At this annual time of Women’s History Month, I am reminded that all my son, and therefore, my 1-year-old granddaughter knows of these strong women is what they know of me. My hope is, I represent them well.
Janie VanWinkle is co-owner and co-manager of VanWinkle Ranch with her husband, Howard. She is the past president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Caring for the land, livestock and the community is the focus at VanWinkle Ranch, at the same time, contributing to food security of all. Cattle from VanWinkle Ranch go into the mainstream food supply chain, as well as directly marketed to our local community.