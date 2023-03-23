By JANIE VANWINKLE

March is Women’s History Month. As I was considering this and seeing all the posts on my social media feed, I began to ponder the women in my history. Starting with my mom, Martha Belle Craig Hendrickson and extending back to my grandmother, Eula Belle Dills Craig and further back to my great-grandmother, Viola Cynthia Jane White Craig Casto. I have vivid recollections of all these strong ranch women.