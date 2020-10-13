By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Few of us feel that the current level of political hyperbole approaches the highwater mark of the Lincoln-Douglas debates with their discourses on democracy, slavery, and morality. These days, instead of clarity and contrast, we get rhetoric fanning fears about the fairness of the election. One side raises the specter of fraud if voters mail their ballots; the other side speculates about the potential role of a Supreme Court, dominated by Republican appointees, overseeing election cases. It is easy to be discouraged.
Answering to the People
Take heart, the Constitution has it under control, and has since 1800 when we in the United States had another first in the history of the world: the first peaceful transfer of power decided by the people to be governed. Other nations watched in wonder at what we did and how we did it. Many still do. Holding the government accountable to the people has worked for more than two centuries, through economic depressions, civil wars, and world wars. It will work again this year; and it will be fair; that is to say, it will be decided by the written rules of the Constitution, not by the subjective whim or personal preference of anyone, including any office-holder or judge.
The Constitution guarantees that the voters have the opportunity every four years to “throw the rascals out.” But it does not guarantee the person with the most votes wins. Popularity has its place, but it is not a talisman for Constitutional legitimacy, for it can be based on bias or short-sighted policies. As Lincoln noted in his debates with Douglas, a moral wrong does not become right just because it has majority support. Hence, the rules are not designed merely to reward the popularity of the moment; they are designed to provide a platform to govern effectively for the next four years, especially when things are highly contentious.
Creating stability out of irreconcilable alternatives
For example, in 1860, there were four major candidates reflecting four different positions on slavery and state sovereignty, resulting in 60% of the country preferring someone other than the top vote-getter. But the new president still had a mandate to govern by commanding a majority of the Electoral College, in which every state had a voice proportional to its number of congressmen and senators.
On rare occasions, no candidate gets a sufficient national mandate by attaining a majority of the Electoral College. The Constitution has that covered, too: the House of Representatives decides. But not on a normal vote. Rather, each state gets one vote. Yep, California’s 53 representatives get one vote for California, and Wyoming’s sole representative gets one vote for Wyoming, and the same is true for five other small states. And, yes, ties are possible. In which event, they take another vote. And another. Might this delay the result? Sure. Again, the process ensures fairness, accuracy, and certainty; not speed. The election of 1800 was decided in the House, on the 35th ballot. It took until February, but still resulted in a peaceful transition of power.
Candidates and cable news might want the results immediately, but that is constitutionally irrelevant, making cries of concern about the inability to verify mail-in ballots on election night unfounded. Each state crafts its own rules on timing and procedure, and both parties know them right now. The process is designed to ensure that every vote is legitimate, and officials will validate authenticity, overseen by teams of lawyers for each side. If that takes until December, as it did as recently as 2000, so be it.
A Mandate to Govern
So, sit back. It could be a while before we know the outcome, but rest assured that the result will be reliable. And look at our track record. The president elected in 1800, in that first peaceful transfer of power, was Thomas Jefferson. The president elected in 1860, with 60% of the voters against him, was Abraham Lincoln. Each had a strong constitutional mandate to govern and used it to transform the country for the better.
More recently, neither Harry Truman in 1948 nor John Kennedy in 1960 reached 50% on Election Day. Nonetheless, Truman desegregated the military over the next four years; Kennedy steered us back from the brink of nuclear war in the Cuban missile crisis, launched us to the moon, initiated civil rights laws, and implanted the American spirit in millions of lives in villages around the globe through the Peace Corps.
Of course, close elections have also resulted in less heroic figures, like Rutherford B. Hayes. The Constitution does not guarantee greatness; it guarantees fairness and certainty, bruised egos and complaints notwithstanding. It might not result in the election of your preferred candidate. But it’s hard to quarrel with a system that has produced Jefferson, Lincoln, Truman, and Kennedy, all in divisive, razor-close elections, giving them a mandate to govern, which each used to make this “a more perfect union.”
Steve ErkenBrack is a self-described “simple country lawyer from western Colorado” having settled here in 1979. In the years since, he has served as a trial advocate for small businesses, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general.