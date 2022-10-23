By ABE HERMAN

What type of community do we want to be? In five years, or 15 years, are we hoping to still be a place where teachers live, where firefighters and police reside in the neighborhoods they serve, and where nurses and CNAs can live near the places where they provide healthcare? Do we want to be a place where a kid growing up in Grand Junction can attend our great university on a locally-funded scholarship, or learn marketable skills in one of our trade schools, and then have some hope of actually being able to afford to stay in their hometown? Do we aim to continue to attract employers and support our homegrown small business community based on the availability of an adequate workforce in our city? Do we want seniors to be able to afford to stay in our community as they age and retire?