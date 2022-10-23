What type of community do we want to be? In five years, or 15 years, are we hoping to still be a place where teachers live, where firefighters and police reside in the neighborhoods they serve, and where nurses and CNAs can live near the places where they provide healthcare? Do we want to be a place where a kid growing up in Grand Junction can attend our great university on a locally-funded scholarship, or learn marketable skills in one of our trade schools, and then have some hope of actually being able to afford to stay in their hometown? Do we aim to continue to attract employers and support our homegrown small business community based on the availability of an adequate workforce in our city? Do we want seniors to be able to afford to stay in our community as they age and retire?
Or do we head the way of Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Boulder and Denver, where the people who work to support a community can’t afford to live there? This is the choice in front of you as you consider local ballot issues 2A, 2B and 2C.
Item 2A asks for a 1% lodging tax for affordable housing, and item 2B asks for an 8% short-term rental (Airbnb, VRBO, etc.) tax for affordable housing; both of these taxes, of course, are not paid by local residents, but instead are paid by tourists and visitors to our community who stay in our lodging establishments and short-term rentals.
Item 2C would allow the city of Grand Junction to enter into 99-year leases on city-owned property (up from the current 25-year limit) if the leases are for the purpose of housing development; this is crucial for obtaining state and federal grant funds for affordable and attainable workforce housing, which generally require an absolute minimum term of 30 years (though 75 years or more is not uncommon).
Item 2C is generally noncontroversial, and simply aligns our city charter with best practices. However, there is a small but vocal minority — mostly short-term rental operators — opposing items 2A and 2B, claiming that it creates an unfair burden on lodging establishments and short-term rental owners.
Both of the proposed taxes are paid by visitors to our community who rent those rooms during their stay. Let’s add some perspective around these numbers. Looking at hotel rates for tonight, on the high end we have a hotel room for $169, and on the very low end we have one for $44. Most hotels seem to be offering rooms for a nightly rate of around $80-$100. So, if someone comes to visit our beautiful community, and they go with a nice hotel in our area at $100 per night, they would pay an additional $1 for the room. I don’t think that person will balk at $1 being added to their nightly rate.
Looking at Airbnbs in city limits, most entire homes that are being rented out as short-term rentals are around $150-$200 per night. So, if a tourist comes into town and wants to book an entire home in our wonderful downtown area, and they go with a higher-end option at around $200 per night, they would instead pay $218 with the proposed tax (1% lodging + 8% short term rental).
Whether we’re talking about traditional lodging going from $100 to $101, or a high-end Airbnb going from $200 to $218, those cost differences aren’t going to turn away the thousands of visitors and tourists who come to our community every year to enjoy the place where we’re fortunate to live.
And, from a long-term perspective, this is a small price to pay for the sustainability of our community. The funds raised by these proposed taxes will go directly toward maintaining an affordable cost of living in our city.
Who will benefit from these funds? The ballot language specifies that the funds will be used for maintaining and providing rentals at 60% AMI (area median income) or below, and ownership opportunities at 80% AMI or below. In Mesa County, 60% AMI is an annual income of about $39,480 for a two-person household, or $49,320 for a four-person household. Eighty-percent AMI is about $52,460 for a two-person household, or $65,760 for a four-person household.
These are our teachers and teacher’s aides, our daycare providers, our EMTs, our firefighters and our construction workers. These are the people who allow our community to survive and thrive, and without whom we wouldn’t have the quality of life that we have here.
Unless we want to become another unaffordable place to live, I urge you to vote yes on 2A, 2B and 2C, and ask that visitors to our city help to maintain a low cost of living in our community.
Abe Herman is Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Grand Junction.