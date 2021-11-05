I’ve been invited to speak at an important regional water conference in Montrose, which led me to contemplate how many water meetings I’ve attended over the decades.
I reviewed old calendars, but it became almost easier to count meetings that were not about water. I have grown old working on western water issues, so it is tempting to sit back and let someone else pick up the baton. But all Coloradans, young and old, share a responsibility to each other and to future generations, to remain vigilant.
Colorado water issues are legendary for their divisiveness, giving rise to a gigantic industry of government planners, water districts, associations, irrigation companies, engineers, contractors, consultants and lawyers. Water is always near the top of legislative agendas, at the federal, state and local levels. Hundreds of reporters specialize in water, closely following dozens of conferences, committees, boards, roundtables and public meetings. The discussions at water meetings are often more contentious than any other issue facing the state.
It has always been that way in Colorado. The reason Colorado leaders are so passionate about water is simple: there isn’t enough of it. Unlike every other state, Colorado is prevented from using most of its own water by a series of interstate compacts, agreements, and treaties. It is required to deliver water to every neighboring state except Oklahoma, and to others as far away as California. Thus, the primary issue will never be about the amount of snowfall, which public officials cannot control, but about storage, diversion and use, which they can.
Since the Carter Administration’s infamous “hit list” of western water projects, many people have viewed such projects as pure political pork, the bargaining chips of politicians from an obsolete era. Dams and reservoirs are often considered taxpayer-funded boondoggles that cost a fortune to build and cause significant damage to the environment. The latter is a debatable point, upon which reasonable people disagree. But it is beyond dispute that the West could not be inhabited as it is today without the reservoirs, tunnels and pipelines that bring water to its cities. Without water projects, there could not be 5.8 million people in Colorado or 7.3 million in Arizona. California absolutely could not have nearly 40 million people without the Colorado River Aqueduct and a dozen other major water supply projects.
To be sure, many Coloradans (including me) do not think our state has been improved by the mass migration of several million people, who escaped the cities only to create a frustrating rat race in the mountains. If it were possible to go back in time and refight the political battles of the early 20th century, even many Front Range residents might oppose the trans-mountain water diversions that allowed the extreme growth between Ft. Collins and Pueblo. But the people are there now and they are not leaving. In fact, more are coming.
The reality is that the arid Southwest is the fastest growing part of the United States — a huge region dependent upon the already-overused Colorado River. Four of the 10 fastest growing states in the nation are in the Colorado River Basin (Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado). Americans continue to migrate from the large cities of the Northeast and Midwest toward the south and west. Of America’s 20 largest cities in 1950, all but four have actually lost population, some of them dramatically. Detroit, Buffalo, St. Louis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh all lost more than half their former populations, while America’s fastest growing cities are places like Phoenix, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver, San Antonio and St. George, Utah (one of America’s fastest growing small towns).
Put simply, Americans have developed a love affair with the Southwest, and in a free and mobile society, people live wherever they want. That enduring truth is the reason water has always been, and will always be, the principal natural resources issue of the West.
In a free society, people move to places they consider desirable, then require infrastructure: roads, bridges, electricity and especially water. Someone, somewhere, somehow, is going to provide it. The challenge for leaders of our era is not how to stop it — that is not possible, and attempts to do the impossible often result in bad decisions.
Rather, the challenge for leaders today is how to supply the water needed for prosperous communities in a manner that is sustainable, and environmentally responsible, with creative solutions our grandchildren can be proud of. The challenge is not new, but the magnitude of it is truly without precedent.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.