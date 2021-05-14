By GREG WALCHER
People who inhabit real states have, for many years, made fun of those who think Washington, D.C. should be a state. The idea has been a laughing matter for years, among people who know the difference between states and cities. But once again, the idea is moving through the hallowed halls of Congress, the Constitution notwithstanding.
Senators may need to be reminded of the differences between real states, and a city like Washington, D.C. Actually there is no city “like Washington, D.C.” since no other enjoys such generosity from the rest of the country. States are different. Even smaller ones back East are still big enough to hold more than one city. They have towns, cities, and counties; they have natural resources; they have economies that differ in various sections. They have sectional rivalries and cultural differences.
Washington, D.C. has none of that. It sits in the middle of a metropolitan area with more than 6.2 million people. But it has no towns or counties, only neighborhoods. It has no natural resources upon which to base any economy. In fact, tourism is its only industry except government. It has no sectional rivalries. Its politics are monolithic and its people share the same interests. It is arguably one of America’s poorest-managed cities, with high crime, low morale, taxes that drive business away, and a stifling regulatory climate. But make no mistake about congressional representation, the issue statehood advocates continuously trumpet. The D.C. area is better represented, in the halls of Congress and in all the federal agencies, than any state.
Officially, the Census Bureau says the D.C. metro area spreads across a large chunk of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Of its 6.2 million residents, 90 percent live in those three states, and 10 percent live inside the actual district. That means its residents have six U.S. Senators and at least five Congressmen who live in its suburbs and spend their time working on Washington-area issues. Residents also include all of the other 530 members of Congress and more than 3,000 presidential appointees who spend most of the year there. Any argument that the needs of Washington, D.C. have no voice in government is disingenuous, at best.
D.C. received federal funds of over $11 billion a year, according to Commerce Department figures. A D.C. booster organization boasts that federal subsidies provide only 25 percent of the city’s total budget, and that “eight states receive as much or more aid than the District.” In other words, D.C. gets more of its budget from federal subsidies than 42 states. The annual subsidies, though, scarcely tell the whole story, considering the hundreds of billions spent to build the city itself, and it is built well. What other city can afford to build its sidewalks of brick and its curbs of granite? Where else are city streets maintained by the National Park Service, and two subsidized airports owned by the Department of Transportation?
Washington is a beautiful city with parks, fountains, and architectural masterpieces — built by the entire nation’s taxpayers, not locals. No other city, much less any state, was built by all the others, so the claim that these poor people have no voice is patently absurd.
The Constitution says the seat of government cannot be part of any state, as it would provide an automatic advantage to that state. The regional differences dividing this country are more serious now than ever before, and that balance of power is delicate. Diluting every state’s representation to give a single city even greater hold — over a country it already governs — would be irrational.
There is a simple way to give D.C. residents a vote in Congress. Give the non-federal part of the city back to Maryland (from which it was originally carved). That would gain Maryland an additional congressional district. The Virginia portion of the original 10 square-mile tract was given back in 1847, so there is precedent.
However, that gives residents what they want, but cannot satisfy the current congressional leaders. Democrats support statehood and Republicans don’t, because D.C. always votes Democratic (statehood would provide two more Democrats in the closely-divided Senate).
Truthfully, D.C. residents have no desire to give up the perks of living in Washington, from the right to in-state tuition at colleges in every state, to the heavily subsidized subway system. I suggest they rename Pennsylvania Avenue “Perk Place.” That might remind residents of the benefits of living in a world-class city built by hard work and tax money from the rest of the country.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.