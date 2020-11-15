By GENE GOFFIN
Burning pain. Screaming pain. Helpless, hopeless pain. Everyone knows pain, but seniors have more opportunities. Cancer, back injuries, deteriorating knees, COVID-19 — the list goes on.
My back flared up worse than ever after 36 years of back pain. Chronic pain taught me a lot about pain and myself. Some things you learn about yourself you didn’t want to know. Because anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and acetaminophen have side effects, I avoid them. I learned to live with chronic pain —well, I thought I had.
Despite increasing pain, we decided to take our fall trip to Bluff, Utah. If seniors stay home for every pain, you do nothing. Better to be optimistic, except when you are wrong. The day after we arrived, I could hardly walk or even sit up. Ever try to eat lying down? I had little appetite anyway.
We know opioids are sometimes the only thing for extreme pain, but carry their own problems. I can’t know whether my pain was better or worse than anyone else’s. I do know for many seniors, pain, perhaps unbearable, will come before we check out. I wondered how long I could take it, whether it would get worse, whether death was the best outcome. Barb was a great help, but why didn’t she move faster? Pain made me unreasonable, angry, stupid. Crazy thoughts come in the middle of the night. Sleep only came when exhausted and only for several hours. I thought of John McCain — if tortured, I was certain I would spill every secret.
The medical system failed me. By the time I saw a doctor, got Medicare approval for a procedure and then scheduled the procedure, weeks passed with increasing pain. Barb drove me back to Grand Junction for the procedure and a pain nerve was cut. It took weeks to return to my version of normality. Meanwhile I was gobbling NSAID’s and a muscle relaxant.
Our country’s reaction to excruciating pain is full of taboos and extremes. For a while we recognize people need help; pain destroys lives. Then we notice people get addicted and restrict drug availability. That means lots of people are so miserable they will do anything for relief. Yet we have taboos claiming we are weak and whiny if we let on we hurt. “Grin and bear it?” It is no surprise people go to the black market. If caught, their life becomes worse. Have people who complain about opioids ever had excruciating pain? A bit of stoicism is OK — I do it myself — but when pain is unbearable, those who preach should volunteer for torture. You can learn about yourself, make yourself a better person, transcend some pain, but mainly you suffer without gain. “Redemptive suffering” is for theologians, not me.
Many seniors’ last weeks, maybe months, include extreme pain. No one wants to think about it. No one looks forward to being so drugged that life’s last days are a blur. I’m doing better, looking at solutions, learned my limits and wonder about my future. And we got to go somewhere before the winter lockdown.
■ ■ ■
The COVID-19 flood we feared last spring is here averaging more than 100 cases daily. The disease first hit places well connected to the world like New York. Eventually it gets everywhere, even relatively isolated Mesa County. Look at North Dakota — more isolated and overwhelmed. COVID-19 is out of control.
There is still local mask resistance. It seems to be mostly men in their 20s and 30s, but all age groups and genders show contempt for sensible medical solutions. Some remove masks once inside a business. Some businesses won’t enforce mask rules. Seniors have never been released from ”stay at home,” but we get careless. At a funeral in September, people couldn’t resist hugging. People want to socialize but private and family gatherings are a prime disease source. It is easy to be irresponsible with friends. The Mesa County commissioners have not led except for a Sentinel column in July by Rose Pugliese fearlessly praising medical providers.
All but one local death were people 60 and over. COVID-19 fatigue is no excuse. Carelessness or contempt for precautions will lead to more limits, shutdowns, failed businesses, and deaths.
You may be seeing endless Medicare Advantage commercials. Once in that program, it is nearly impossible to return to Supplemental. The benefits may be illusory. Choose skeptically.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com