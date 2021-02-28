By JIM SPEHAR
I’m inspired by Rachel Sauer’s columns in the Sunday Daily Sentinel. And jealous, since they’re often of the “Wish I’d written that” variety. Her effort last weekend was no exception.
Rachel’s humorous excerpts from various “You know you’re from Colorado if…” lists as well as her own additions, brought to mind similar efforts from yours truly beginning in January 2006.
The response to those “Boomer Times” columns in the late Grand Junction Free Press was overwhelming. Even I don’t have originals of all of them. The Free Press ran out of copies of the Thursday papers in which they appeared. Readers asked for e-mail versions, which I happily supplied until the flash drive to which I’d saved the initial columns went AWOL. They also offered their own memories, which fueled additional columns.
In the spirit of what I wrote back then, you know you’re from Grand Junction if:
■ You cruised North Avenue between the Top Hat Drive In at Second and North and the A&W across from where the Eastgate Shopping Center now sits…fueled by 20-cent a gallon gasoline from the Star Station near Fourth and North.
■ The 20 cents for those gallons sometimes was change fished out of the ponds and fountains inside the old Gay Johnson’s restaurant near First and Grand Avenue.
■ You miss the larger-than-life cow that stood outside the restaurant that’s since become the Kannah Creek Brewing Company up on 12th Street.
■ You even recall the bobbing giraffe head moving up and down outside the old Café Caravan (and its gathering place, the Jungle Bar) just across First Street from the Two Rivers Convention Center.
■ You thought “The Falls” was a lot more fun for a variety of reasons before its adobe hills became a housing development out off of Patterson Road.
■ You enjoyed pre-fast food cherry and French vanilla Cokes and French fries at the Mesa Drug, which occupied the Il Bistro space at Fourth and Main and argued over whether the new Shakey’s at 8th and North Avenue or the original Pantuso’s at First and Main (where Charlie Dwellingon’s now stands) had the best pizza.
■ Maybe the best burger of all was out at Clymer’s Drive In on Orchard Mesa, especially when consumed across Highway 50 when Duck Pond Park actually had a pond that was home to actual ducks.
■ You shopped at Penney’s and Woolworths, Montgomery Ward and Gambles, Manuel’s or Kaufman’s and other venues (and worried about the future of Main Street with the opening of Grand Junction’s first shopping center, Teller Arms).
■ You lived through the heyday of agriculture with sugar beets grown all over the valley as well as tomatoes, which were processed at the Kuner-Empson canning facility south of downtown.
■ Summertime treats included fresh watermelon fished out of ice-filled metal stock tanks at the Palace of Fruits on North Avenue or from Colescott’s down on South Avenue where the Grand Valley Transit facility is located.
■ You fell asleep to the haunting roar of the “sad old lion” in the Lincoln Park Zoo and remember the monkeys and coyotes pacing their cages and the train and carousel located between the golf course clubhouse and the tennis courts.
■ Movie going included stops at the Cooper and Mesa theaters downtown as well as the Rocket, Starlight and Chief drive-ins along North Avenue.
■ Weekend activities included drinking 3.2 beer (then legal for 18-year-olds) at The Smoke Shack, Teddy’s, The Pad or The BIerstube, refreshments sometimes courtesy of “book money” borrowed Friday afternoons from Mesa Junior College’s short term loan fund administered by a young Tillie Bishop.
■ You remember party spots like The Loop, The Flume, The Falls, the boat docks, Jacob’s Ladder and the Pot Holes.
■ You attended the “Roach Festival” out between Whitewater and Gateway, the infamous ZZ TOP concert at Suplizio Field or shows featuring Linda Ronstadt, Flash Cadillac, the Astronauts and others at Saunders Fieldhouse, the Lincoln Park Barn and other locations.
At one point, former Daily Sentinel publisher and Free Press founder Ken Johnson and I talked with the Museum of the West about collaborating on a book of “Boomer Times” memories. Might be time to think about that again.
Jim Spehar will return to “important stuff” next Sunday but also has a long ago column of “You know you’re from Colorado if…” musings that could show up sooner or later. Comments or memories to speharjim@gmail.com.