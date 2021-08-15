By JIM SPHEAR
My email blew up, as expected, after last Sunday’s column on the lack of masking and vaccination requirements in D51 schools. In the spirit of the Daily Sentinel’s “You Said It,” here’s a sampling of comments received:
From docs, nurses and other health professionals:
“I am appalled… The really troubling days will come around Labor Day when the results of this experiment on our children and their parents and grandparents will come to fruition.”
“The entire epidemiology team…consists of people that have not worked at the health department for much more than a year, some just out of school. People that do not yet have enough experience to speak up when poor public health decisions are made. The school district’s ‘plan’ for COVID is reckless, and no public health official that knows anything about infectious disease would ever put their name on that plan.”
“We have already lost one child in this community to COVID and you may think it is a small percentage but if it was your child it wouldn’t make your heart hurt any less that he or she was the only one… how could you forgive yourself if you realized losing your child could have been prevented by simply getting vaccinated and vaccinating your loved ones.”
“The letter Dr. Sirko sent… states the District follows CDC guidelines but disingenuously misrepresents those guidelines. Equally misrepresented was the role of the task force in making the decision not to require universal mask use.”
“I really don’t understand the motivation of otherwise honorable people to make such poor choices to the ongoing threat to the wellbeing of our children… Every medical professional I know strongly advocates masks for the unvaccinated.”
From teachers and other D51 insiders:
“I think the issue for the District is that it has no help from Mesa County Health Department and not much more from Polis… And D51 did so well, with a lot of work, last year. “
“I pray that it doesn’t take the death of a student or teacher to rectify this… I’m teaching from home this year, so at least I’m safe and don’t have to worry about the potential of dying… if my employer won’t do their part to protect my life during all this insanity, I’ll do everything I need to.”
“While the first day of school usually has me as excited as a fifth grader, I am dreading going to my building this morning. If I had known that this would be handled without regard for staff, and parents would be running the show, I would have retired last year.”
“Teachers have been put in a lose/lose situation. There will be parents screaming if teachers wear a mask, there will be parents screaming if teachers do not wear a mask. Instead of D51 making a simple decision to protect the health of their No. 1 resource, they have put all teachers in the line of fire.”
“D51 is all about safety. So what about the safety aspect of protecting our most vulnerable population? They need to grow a backbone and quit pandering to the loudmouth far-right trumpies…”
“I was on their ‘back to school task force’ and most folks in the room including all of the doctors recommended they take a more proactive approach and start off with masking. They chose to listen to the angry mob.”
“As a parent who has lost a child, I can only hope that no children lose their lives due to the decisions made.”
From parents, grandparents and community members:
“My 14-year old step-grand-daughter… plans to wear a mask to protect her younger brother and sister who are not vaccinated. If she should bring home the virus, she’ll have to live with that when it’s the adults’ fault who refused to instill (a) mask mandate known to protect.”
“The school board caved to the crazies, when they should be just telling them to buzz off. Requiring masks in no way eliminates parents’ freedom to choose. In fact it gives them choices: Send your kids to school or home school them.”
“How can people be so hateful and just plain stupid… Probably one of the reasons we of a certain age are still here — our parents vaccinated us and the schools required it. I don’t remember any barbarians at the gate.”
“I’d hate to be Kuhr, stuck between politics and health care… Rowland and Cody what’shisname determine what comes out of Jeff’s mouth. I am surprised the schools have copped out.”
Dozens of other supportive messages overwhelmed just five negative responses.
Two questioned including email addresses in the column, one calling it “harassment.” (They were public email addresses included on county or D51 websites, presumably to encourage communication.)
One well-known “keyboard commando” recommended more “research,” offering numerous suspect sources. A fourth compared experience last year in a private school kindergarten classroom to expectations for a district with 22,000 students. Still another argued that a single personal experience with vaccination negates otherwise positive results nationally and worldwide.
And there were the expected epithets, “leftist,” “ignorant ideologue” and “contemptible, reprehensible human being” among the nicest.
Comments again welcome to speharjim@gmail.com