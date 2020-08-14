By STEPHANIE MOTTER
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have taken precautions to stay safe and healthy. Most have embraced wearing face masks and maintaining a safe social distance. However, medical distancing has become a concerning trend as many people are still cancelling, missing, or short-changing their healthcare.
Monument Health has recently launched Your Health is Essential to encourage Coloradans who have delayed their medical care and health needs because of COVID-19 to talk to their doctor again and reprioritize their health to get the care they need, when they need it.
We want to encourage Coloradans to continue the safe practice of socially distancing, but it is imperative that they prioritize their health care again.
According to a recent survey, three in four Americans have reported a disruption in healthcare use meaning appointments have been delayed or cancelled altogether, and people are not getting the care they need, when they need it (GoodRx, June 17, 2020). Another poll conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation found that almost half of Americans have skipped or postponed medical care because of COVID-19, and 11 percent of those respondents say their condition has worsened because their care was deferred (KHN Poll).
The same trend holds true in western Colorado. Looking at data from many employers who partner with Monument Health and offer our whole health product, there is evidence that almost 40% of kids are overdue for a pediatric wellness visit since COVID set in, and nearly 35% of women are overdue for breast cancer screening.
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center — a division of Family Health West and one of Monument Health’s partner hospitals —has yet to see the same number of patients pre COVID in many of its departments including respiratory therapy, adult outpatient therapy, and the emergency room. Family Health West is still waiting for appointments to return to pre-COVID numbers in many of its outpatient clinics and the volume of primary care services is still down with 11% fewer visits having occurred in the more recent months when compared to its pre-COVID volume.
“There has been a 50% reduction in outpatient mental health therapy services being started at Mind Springs Health,” according to Michelle Hoy, executive vice president of the mental health care facility based in Grand Junction. “Anecdotally, we hear — and much of the data confirms — most Americans are feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, and unwell emotionally, and yet, we have fewer people starting treatment than usual.”
Delayed care can result in patient harm. When preventive visits, behavioral health appointments, and well-child check-ups fall to the wayside, chronic conditions can go undetected, mental health concerns are left unaddressed, and scheduled vaccinations are often deferred.
Vaccinations are an essential part of routine care for school-age children. As we think about our children returning to school this fall, Monument Health and key partner Western Colorado Pediatric Associates, a division of Primary Care Partners, are actively engaging parents to schedule well-child check-ups including school vaccinations as an essential part of their back-to-school preparation.
Additionally, we at Monument Health remind Coloradans to prioritize influenza vaccinations as we approach flu season. With flu season on the horizon, influenza vaccinations should be at the top of the priority list in terms of routine care that should not be put off.
Hospitals and physicians’ offices have taken every precaution to ensure their offices and waiting rooms are safe through the implementation of enhanced cleaning and safety protocols such as appointment pre-screenings, mask requirements — which are available and provided to patients, socially distanced waiting rooms, and staggered appointments between visits. Telemedicine has also been an effective tool for people who are at-risk, are elderly or who simply desire an alternative to in-person care.
Monument Health wants Coloradans to know our provider partners have taken every precaution to ensure their offices and waiting rooms are safe so that our members— and their patients— can safely receive the health care they need, when they need it.
If you do not have a primary care provider, Monument Health guarantees access to one for its members. Monument Health’s wellness warriors take the time to get to know each member and connect them with a provider who meets their unique needs and preferences. Call 970-683-5630 to get connected.
Your health is essential.
Stephanie Motter is the chief executive officer of Monument Health. Before joining Monument Health, Motter served as vice president of quality and clinical strategy at DaVita. Previously, she worked as a nurse practitioner in the Denver and Boston areas. She received her Bachelor of Arts in economics from Smith College and her MSN from Yale University.