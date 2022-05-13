This year the hottest and most debated bill, HB22-1326, was related to fentanyl. On the last day of the session, a few minutes before 11 p.m., the house voted to pass it by a narrow margin. It was pretty tense at the end, and ultimately our two local representatives — Janice Rich and Matt Soper — voted in favor of it, despite intense pressure to oppose it for political reasons.
They really came through for this community, and deserve credit. During this election year, there was an appetite to use rising crime rates, and a failure to make this bill perfect, against the Democrats at the cost of the safety of this state and Western Colorado. Reps. Rich and Soper recognized that the public safety cost to their constituents was too high to play politics.
“While this is not a perfect bill, it is doing something,” Rep. Rich said on the House floor Wednesday night. Rep. Soper declared “this is a major step forward when it comes to distribution.” They are both 100% correct.
The critics of the bill wanted possession to be a felony under all circumstances. We agreed and supported the efforts to do so. Sheriff Rowell even testified in favor of that amendment. It was clear with the current makeup of our Legislature, that was not going to happen.
In 2019, the law was changed to make it a misdemeanor in most circumstances (less than 4 grams) and the political winds were too strong to reverse that. Ironically, a vote against the bill this session was a vote to keep the status quo on possession, as Rep. Soper pointed out during his speech, where less than 4 grams is always a misdemeanor under the current law. More importantly, a vote against the bill meant that none of the important law enforcement tools to combat fentanyl would be created — new crime for causing death and better tools against dealers.
Under the bill, we can now prosecute possession of 1-4 grams as a felony, but it will be challenging because of a new standard — only for 1-4 grams — where the defendant can present evidence that he reasonably believed it did not contain fentanyl, and we will have to disprove that, or it becomes a misdemeanor. Facing only misdemeanor consequences does weaken the motivation to get treatment according an important study we have been relying on. However, the rest of the 90-page bill did great things to move us forward in our battle for public safety.
Most significantly, the bill creates a new crime for distribution resulting in death and has mandatory prison for doing that in many situations. It also reduced the quantities needed to prove the more serious drug felony versions for both possession with intent to distribute, and distribution.
In the backdrop of all of this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed to more than 107,000 in 2021, which is up 23% from the previous year. At least 71,000 of the overdose deaths were from fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, which were addressed in this legislation. To put this into context, nearly twice the number of Americans died from a drug overdose last year than the number of Americans who died during the entire Vietnam War from start to finish.
Reps. Rich and Soper stood out among the many in recognizing that the perfect should never be the enemy of the good in legislation, and that their public’s safety is more important than pointing the finger at the other side. None of us want to be in a position of telling a grieving family that we voted against the tools to bring justice to the person who poisoned and killed their kid because it gave us a political advantage.
In the 11th hour, when all of the fighting was done, our representatives shined and gave law enforcement important tools. They deserve great credit for that.
Dan Rubinstein is the District Attorney for the 21st Judicial District. Todd Rowell is the Mesa County Sheriff.