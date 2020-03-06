By JEFF KUHR
Mesa County Public Health is taking the threat of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, very seriously. We are closely monitoring the outbreak and sharing accurate and timely information with our community. We’re hosting weekly calls with local partners and working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) as they develop Colorado’s response. At the state level, teams are working on key issues such as infection control, travel monitoring, case investigation, and communications, so we are prepared to respond when needed. Partnerships with health-care providers and other public health agencies are being leveraged locally and across the state, sharing reporting, testing, and infection control guidance.
We understand that new viruses like this can be worrisome. Mesa County Public Health and our local partners are working hard to distribute information on a dedicated coronavirus web page, https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/
This page contains up-to-date information on COVID-19 spread as well as recommendations to prepare for and prevent the spread of illness in our community. We also encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
The risk of infection continues to be low, despite now having cases in Colorado. Misinformation and panic add unnecessary complexity to any incident, and they can harm an otherwise successful response. Worried-well, for example, are people who don’t need medical care but who visit the doctor or emergency department in search of reassurance taking staff time and resources that can be spent with those who are truly ill. I urge you to seek information from trusted resources, follow their guidelines, and only seek medical care when absolutely necessary.
What can local employers, retailers, and public-serving agencies do to minimize risks?
District 51, Colorado Mesa University and our public library have already established cleaning protocols to minimize the spread of germs and bacteria. I hope that all employers and agencies consider taking similar preventive steps. In addition to regular cleaning, public spaces can place hand sanitizer and wipes in visible areas, making sure to replenish as needed. Clean hands and surfaces are barriers to disease transmission and play a critical role in our community’s health.
What can individuals do to protect themselves?
Thursday’s editorial brought up an excellent point about our dirty cellphones; good cleaning and sanitation habits are the best forms of protection. Simple precautions keep you healthy and play an important role in preventing the spread of any type of illness. Be aware of what you touch in public places. We touch things like salt and pepper shakers, menus, shopping cart handles, handrails, etc. Then, we touch our faces, allowing bacteria to enter our bodies. Just like in public places, it is important to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects like doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, cellphones, keyboards, desks, and countertops in your home and office. Practice frequent hand washing, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay away from others who are ill, and most importantly, stay home when you are sick.
As a community member, what other preparations should be made for a potential outbreak and to prevent the spread of illness in Mesa County?
■ The testing capacity for COVID-19 is limited and needs to be reserved for our most high-risk populations (elderly, those with underlying medical conditions, etc.). If you get sick and have a fever with upper respiratory symptoms, including cough or breathing difficulty, and are able to manage, please stay home and avoid contact with others. This is a critical piece in preventing the spread of illness in our community.
■ Try to get a few extra months’ worth of prescription medications, if possible, in case there are supply chain disruptions.
■ Think through how you will take care of sick family members while trying not to get infected.
■ Make a plan for what you will do if your child’s school or child care is closed.
These recommendations are about planning, not panic. In the event of any type of emergency, it is always good to have a plan. Rest assured, we will share additional information and guidance as it becomes available. If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please do not hesitate to contact us here at Mesa County Public Health at healthinfo@mesacounty.us.
Jeff Kuhr, PhD, is the executive director of Mesa County Public Health.