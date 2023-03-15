With four City Council seats open in this year’s April 4 election, voters will get to decide what the majority of that board looks like for the next two years. This board will make big decisions and usher a lot of money through our local economy.

The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.