With four City Council seats open in this year’s April 4 election, voters will get to decide what the majority of that board looks like for the next two years. This board will make big decisions and usher a lot of money through our local economy.
The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
DISTRICT A
This is by far the most difficult call for us among the contested races in this year’s election. We have three qualified candidates in Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly, who all have a good grasp of city issues, have leadership experience and have a positive vision for the future of the city.
Outside the practical considerations, they all have valuable perspectives on the city based on their lives and experiences. It’s frankly a shame they are running against each other.
Kennedy has the obvious upside of being a former Grand Junction police officer. He speaks with knowledge and authority on public safety issues. With a brand new police chief, albeit one with extensive knowledge of this city and department, we think a City Council member with Kennedy’s specific knowledge would be a real asset to the city.
It’s not just the department itself where his law enforcement career gives him special insight. He spoke compassionately about the city’s homeless population, who he interacted with face-to-face as part of his job. He got to know many of them and their struggles and we think he would be helpful in finding solutions to our homeless and vagrancy issues.
Kennedy retired from the department and now runs a home rental business. Housing is a major issue facing the city and he has experienced the process of dealing with planning and zoning, he knows what the rental owners face and he knows the struggles of renters themselves.
Sandra Weckerly also has experience in the housing business, and is currently on the city’s Planning Commission. She also is the General Manager of the Golf Club at Redlands Mesa and owner of Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse. With all that experience, she has detailed ideas about how to shape our zoning and planning to make it more thoughtful and flexible.
She’s certainly pro-business, which we appreciate. She identified business and development fees as an area she wanted to look at if elected, which is something we think should be discussed.
We thought she distinguished herself from other candidates by talking about being a direct advocate for bringing new businesses to the city. She wants a more active role with the Grand Junction Economic Partnership. We liked her can-do attitude.
Jamie Porta brought a different, but very relevant perspective as well. She is an electrician and you can tell she really knows the concerns and empathizes with the struggles of our working population.
She has had experience in leadership within Colorado’s electrical workers union. She’s also a member of the One Riverfront board and advocates for more trails and better infrastructure for bikers and pedestrians.
She was also one of the few candidates to bring up child care and health care as important issues for the city. While she acknowledged that the city may have a limited role to play in those areas, we think it speaks to her connection with the concerns of working people and families.
At the end of the day, all three candidates agreed broadly on most issues, though we could see each of them coming at them from different angles. They all have deep connections to the area and we believe they would all do what they felt was best for the city of Grand Junction and its citizens.
We would be most comfortable with Kennedy or Weckerly. They both were impressive and would be good leaders on council. We think Porta would grow into a good council member, but we think a few years learning more about city business, perhaps through a seat on a board like the Planning Commission, would be a better next step for her.
Ultimately, we’re feel this is a pick-’em — two outstanding candidates who, unfortunately, can’t both serve on council. You’ve got a tough choice.