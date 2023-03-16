In the April 4 City Council elections, some of the races do present a clear choice for the future of Grand Junction. Do we want to lift up new voices with new ideas or return to more traditional ideas of what the city’s role is in the community?

The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.