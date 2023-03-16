In the April 4 City Council elections, some of the races do present a clear choice for the future of Grand Junction. Do we want to lift up new voices with new ideas or return to more traditional ideas of what the city’s role is in the community?
The candidates in this year’s election are: District A — Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve a two-year term in the seat recently held by Rick Taggart; District B — Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to replace Phil Pe’a; At-large — Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to replace Chuck McDaniel; District C — Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
DISTRICT B
The decision voters are faced with in this race, we think, is a bit more clear cut than their choices in District A. Jason Nguyen is a thoughtful and forward-looking member of the community who has a vision for the future of Grand Junction. We think he’d be an excellent addition to the City Council.
Nguyen is raising a young family in Grand Junction and knows what that experience is like today and the unique challenges people like him face here. He also has a very positive outlook and identified areas where the city is moving in the right direction.
In his work with the Department of Energy, Nguyen has experience managing projects and working within a budget. He seems curious and eager to learn as well. We have no doubt he could handle the nitty gritty of council work.
He also has a vision to make Grand Junction safer and more livable, both through supporting the Grand Junction Police Department, but also by improving bike and pedestrian safety around the city. He’s gained local knowledge of this issue as a bike commuter and a member of the city’s Urban Trails Committee.
On housing, he was knowledgeable about some of the steps already taken and advocates for an all-of-the-above approach to increase housing supply. He also talked about attacking problems incrementally and intentionally. We thought he had one of the better answers to this crucial issue.
Greg Haitz certainly has the experience to contribute as a member of the City Council. He’s a small business owner and has experience in local government, currently serving on the Mesa County Planning Commission. He’s also from the Western Slope and knows this community well.
We thought he had good knowledge of the issues facing the community, but had an overly narrow idea of what the city’s role in addressing community issues should be. Specifically on housing, he favors zoning and planning changes to incentivize development. We agree with those changes as well, which the current council has identified. However, we think the city has a larger role to play in addressing this issue.
Haitz said that public safety, especially staffing the Grand Junction Police Department, was an important issue to him. We agree this is something the next council should address, but his answers were similar to Nguyen on this issue, as well as most other candidates.
Ultimately we think Haitz has good experience and could do the job, but his vision of the city is more focused on what it shouldn’t do than what it should.
Michael Deuel jumped into the race when Haitz was still unopposed and said he joined to give voters a choice. We always appreciate a citizen stepping up and volunteering to serve on boards and committees — especially ones that require a large time commitment.
Deuel has been a member of this community for nearly two decades. He’s also a cycling enthusiast and is knowledgeable about mobility issues in the city.
Unfortunately we found Deuel’s knowledge in other areas of city government to be limited and his answers to policy questions were often unfocused. We appreciate his willingness to run, but we don’t think he would be a good fit on the City Council.
We think this is a clear choice between a positive forward-looking candidate and one with a much more limited idea of what the city’s job is. For us, the answer is pretty clear that Nguyen is the best candidate in this race.