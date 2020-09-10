We have forgotten.
Today is the day we remember the gut-punch that was 9/11.
We’ll never forget the details — the surreal images of jetliners exploding into fireballs, the debris clouds from collapsing skyscrapers and people completely covered in dust.
What we’ve forgotten is how united we stood. We were all Americans that day and in the weeks and months that followed. The attack was so ghastly and sinister that it made us instantly take stock of who we are as a nation.
Who could hate us this much? And why? A strange, undefinable patriotism brimmed in all of us as we coalesced around our contempt for a common enemy — the terrorists.
Nineteen years later, the enemy is us — a nation so divided by tribalism and partisanship that we can barely govern ourselves. We can’t even agree on whether wearing masks is an appropriate response to a pandemic.
In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, we were willing to sacrifice some liberties in the name of national security. President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, ramping up domestic and border security and expanding surveillance efforts.
Heck, we still take off our shoes at the airport as part of the bargain. But wearing a face covering? It’s become a symbol of “us versus them” thinking in America.
We’re not all in this together.
On that day in 2001, 2,996 people died in, and around, the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and on a commercial airplane that crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Many more would die later from exposure to toxic substances from the rubble of the Twin Towers.
As of Sept. 6, 2020, an average of around 943 people per day have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the first case was recorded in the country in mid-January. We’re experiencing the initial death toll of 9/11 about every three days during this pandemic
That day’s legacy lives on in U.S. foreign and domestic policy, and it has shaped generations of people, how they see the world and themselves.
If Osama bin Laden’s intent was to get the U.S. out of the Middle East, then 9/11 was a spectacular failure. But if it was to weaken America by creating the first fissures of division, then the terrorists won. They planted seeds that are still being harvested today. The racially and religiously motivated discrimination against Muslim Americans in the aftermath of 9/11 has only expanded to include other people of color amid a new era of xenophobia.
We can’t look back at 9/11 with a sense of nostalgia. It was too brutal and too heart-wrenching for that. But we can look back at the unity and resolve we had in facing a common enemy and wonder if we’ll ever see that kind of unity again. Given recent events, we must always remember that far more unites Americans than divides us.