All’s well that ends well.
For a moment, it appeared that the Bureau of Land Management had decided to play the role of the Grinch in the final act of a long-running saga involving an unsanctioned flagpole near a beloved “Christmas tree” blue spruce located alongside U.S. Highway 50.
For years, Montrose resident Bill Babbel had tried to get permission to build a taller flagpole near the tree. He wanted to set up a solar-powered lighting system so the pole could be illuminated at night — all in an effort to call attention to the tree, which stands on the west side of the highway inside the Delta County line between Grand Junction and Delta.
But his efforts uncovered the fact that a flagpole never should have been erected in the spot in the first place. It doesn’t conform to the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area’s resource management plan, which seeks to protect visual resources, including the setting of the Old Spanish Trail corridor.
The BLM’s solution was to grant Delta County a right-of-way permit for a flagpole on the other side of the highway — outside of the NCA’s boundary — and remove the old one.
It wasn’t Babbel’s preference, but he went along with the plan assuming a plaque would explain the relationship between the flagpole and the tree. As the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported, Babbel came up with a plaque that honored first responders, people who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and citizens who have “cared for, protected and respected” the Christmas tree and flagpole over the years.
But last Tuesday’s dedication ceremony revealed the plaque contained no language acknowledging the caretakers of the tree or the old flagpole, leading Babbel to proclaim, “I failed.”
Babbel’s disappointment was fleeting, however, as officials with the BLM and Delta County quickly acknowledged a miscommunication that led to a wrong version of the plaque’s wording. There was no sinister agenda to undermine Babbel’s intent to honor the keepers of the tree — just bureaucratic bungling.
“We are exploring ways to make it right and that includes potentially replacing the plaque,” said BLM spokesman Shawn Reinhardt. We are 100% on board with and support recognizing all people who cared for the tree,” he said. “It was just a miscommunication when we were making the plaque with the county.”
Once the plaque issue is rectified, Babbel said he’d be happy.
Since there are no plans by the BLM to remove the tree, the final outome should leave everyone satisfied. Babbel got his flagpole and the opportunity to recognize the tree and its caretakers. The BLM got to remove a flagpole that was never sanctioned and Delta County gets credit for being the intermediary that made the new flagpole possible.
Well done by all involved.