Gov. Jared Polis was aboard Frontier Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Denver International Airport to Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) on Tuesday, lending an air of importance to the occasion.
The governor’s arrival was emblematic of the moment. Growth on the Western Slope and a concerted effort by the airport’s staff and governing board to recruit more flights, have put GJT on the air service map. We’ve arrived, too, able to affordably connect with both coasts and all points between without driving to Denver or Salt Lake City and, more importantly, inviting the rest of the country to discover the magnificence of western Colorado and eastern Utah.
There are six national parks within a three-hour drive of the airport. Frontier’s decision to add GJT to its menu of destinations also reflects the airport’s ability to punch well above its weight. GJT is the smallest airport in the United States (based on 2019 passenger data) that is served by six airlines.
American Airlines, Allegiant Air, Avelo Airlines, Delta and United also serve GJT. It’s also the smallest airport within the U.S. served by three ultra low-cost carriers — Frontier, Avelo and Allegiant — whose presence is expected to exert downward pressure on fares among all carriers.
Frontier’s introductory fare of $39 between GJT and Denver is available through June 14. Check the airline’s website for details and blackout dates. Service to and from Denver is offered three times a week.
Kudos to Angela Padalecki, the director at the airport, and her staff for keeping a growth mindset in the midst of a pandemic that greatly reduced the number of travelers coming through GJT.