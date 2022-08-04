We didn’t see it coming, but the Dolores River National Conservation Area and Special Management Area Act, which was introduced in the Senate last month by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper has gained some surprising bipartisan support.

The measure would protect more than 68,000 acres in Dolores, Montezuma and San Miguel counties as a national conservation area in the case of Bureau of Land Management land, and a special management area on national forest lands, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.