Colorado Parks and Wildlife can dish it out, but it can’t take it.
An agency notoriously tough on poachers appears to have treaded lightly when it comes to misdeeds by a member of its leadership team and then refused to address its galling treatment of a whistleblower who brought the allegations to light.
The most troubling aspect of this exposé, reported by The Denver Post, is that a good man suffered needlessly for doing the right thing.
Randy Hampton is a well-known figure in media circles, having served as a spokesman for the Division of Wildlife and CPW for more than a decade. With roots in western Colorado, he’s well-versed in local attitudes regarding hunting, fishing, recreation — and wolves.
“I am anti forced-reintroduction (of wolves), anti ballot-management of wildlife, for sure,” he told the Post’s Bruce Finley “But the voters spoke and our job is to get it done — not go out and interfere,” Hampton said.
But that’s what JT Romatzke, CPW’s Northwest Region manager, allegedly did. To what extent, we don’t know because CPW officials won’t specify.
Following a 12-week investigation of Hampton’s Jan. 18 allegations that Romatzke tried to subvert the voter-directed reintroduction of wolves, state investigators found some of the allegations to be true, Finley reported. The agency, citing privacy requirements around personnel matters, said appropriate action was taken, but won’t say what.
Romatzke was reinstated in April after being on paid leave and Hampton was given the choice of working for Romatzke or resigning. He chose to resign, citing concerns about the agency’s integrity, and has moved out of state.
“He reported his supervisor, the supervisor was placed on leave for a few months, and our client was assured by the state that either the supervisor would be removed, or he would be reassigned to another position so he would not have to work under the same person he reported afterwards,” Hampton’s lawyer said. “Neither of those things happened. The state substantiated the allegations and then did nothing.”
Romatzke, by many accounts, is a stellar wildlife manager. He started with DOW in 1998 in fisheries and worked his way up to Northwest Regional manager in 2017. Along the way he was awarded the Public Service Award by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and recognized by the Association of Midwest Fish and Wildlife Officers as law enforcement officer of the year.
His anti-wolf stance will probably make him a folk hero in some circles, but this is a breach of the public trust made worse by the agency’s instincts to paper over the results of the investigation. The best thing CPW could do is shed light on what happened instead of hiding behind questionable personnel exceptions to public information.
Meanwhile, the state has just sent an explicit message: Don’t bother saying anything when a star employee crosses an ethical or legal line because no good deed goes unpunished in Colorado state government.