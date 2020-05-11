It makes sense, perhaps, that mask-wearing is a culture-war flashpoint in Mesa County because of the lack of in-your-face evidence that COVID-19 is a real threat.
If intensive-care units were filled to capacity and people were being transported to makeshift recovery units (or worse, local morgues), things might be different.
Instead, Mesa County seems to be one of the safest places in the country. We have lots of hospital capacity, but the fewest confirmed cases per-capita in the state. Mesa County has 32.55 cases per 100,000 people. Only Grand County (33.31 cases per 100k) and a few isolated rural counties with no reported cases have fared better.
It’s a blessing and a curse for the public health team tasked with managing the outbreak. They’re trying to take advantage of fortuitous conditions to reopen the local economy, yet still impress upon the public how quickly things can turn if we don’t take the proper precautions.
As we said, Mesa County seems like a safe place — because there’s no way to gauge the actual rate of infection without aggressive, rapid testing. We don’t know if low hospitalization rates are the result of social distancing working its magic or because a significant portion of the population acquired the virus but showed mild or no symptoms before the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect.
All of the measures that have gone into effect are simply mitigation against the virus spreading so quickly that it overwhelms the medical system. Until there’s a vaccine, the virus will continue to spread. Without knowing how many people have gotten COVID-19 and recovered, we don’t know if we’re sitting on a biological bomb still waiting to explode.
We were glad to see Sen. Cory Gardner (read his op-ed on 3B) share our position that the federal government has an important role to play in testing.
“Without effective, widespread testing and a corresponding strategy that leverages and improves public health infrastructure to support monitoring, we cannot have a real-time response to the virus,” he wrote. “Rapid testing and the ability for public health departments to inform individuals with positive cases quickly so they can take appropriate action and prevent further spread is critical to making sure that our entire economy is not forced to shut down in the future.”
Those who pooh-pooh the practice of wearing masks, we presume, think it’s time to open the economy full-throttle. They should understand that if masks make people feel comfortable going out in public and returning to work, then the practice should be celebrated, not mocked. The economy will sputter until people feel safe. For many, that sense of security is calculated by how many people are wearing masks in stores.
Regardless, having bent all of the important curves statewide, it’s time to have a serious discussion about targeting vulnerable populations for quarantine while re-opening the rest of society.
With a universal shutdown, our public health officials can’t do what they are trained to do — identify outbreaks and extinguish them. As reliable testing becomes more available, we can get a real picture of where the virus is and where it has been so we can make scientific decisions about how to re-open.