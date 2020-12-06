Jeff Robbins, the chairman of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, thinks the coming year will prove that the state’s new regulatory stance toward the energy industry strikes the right balance between protecting people and the environment and ensuring the development of mineral resources.
“There was concern that the way the rules were drafted created untethered discretion for commissioners. Give us a chance to operate,” Robbins said, and the public should see that the commission brought “some common sense into the rules on as-applied basis.”
The rules go into effect Jan. 15 next year and will apply to new and pending drilling applications before the COGCC.
The COGCC began the rulemaking in August under the mandate of last year’s Senate Bill 181, which changed the agency’s mission from fostering oil and gas development to regulating it in a way that protects public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife.
Those new rules include requirements such as 2,000-foot minimum setbacks between drilling and homes and schools with some exceptions, a ban on routine venting and flaring of natural gas, a requirement for considering cumulative impacts of development, and a rule giving all affected residents and local governments the opportunity to be heard before the commission.
“The setbacks to people and wildlife was one of the trickier pieces to this,” Robbins told the Sentinel’s editorial board last week. “Trying to create rules that have the ability to be looked at on a site-by-site basis was the most difficult part. I, frankly think we found the right balance. It’s going to be up to operators, stakeholders and the commission to show Colorado that the balance is working and that’s only going to happen as we start to look at permits over the course of 2021.”
Robbins said he was thankful and proud that the complicated rulemaking, which included 181 hours of public hearings and testimony from 90 official parties, ended with unanimous approval from the five-member professional commission — a sign that “we got this right.”
The inclusion of “off-ramps” pertaining to siting of operations near wildlife habitat was a clear sign that the COGCC listened to the concerns of operators, Robbins said. During the latter days of deliberations, the commissioner moved away from a “back-end variance” toward a waiver and exception process in which the operator would know at the beginning of the permitting process whether Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the COGCC director were amenable to a variance from a prescriptive setback.
No one is claiming the sky is falling, Robbins said, based on his outreach to operators. The pandemic and Russian and Saudi Arabian moves to control global fossil fuel supplies are shaping the market, not Colorado’s rulemaking.
Time will tell what impact the new rules have on drilling in Colorado. But critics should direct their anger to the legislature, not the COGCC, which appears to have made a good-faith effort to construct a safe and reliable path to energy development, as SB181 called for.