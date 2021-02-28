First came the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Mission accomplished. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December.
Then the challenge was distributing them. About 50 million doses of either two-shot vaccine have been administered so far, according to federal data. The approval of a third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is imminent and should boost vaccination rates with the increase in supply.
But the biggest challenge still lies ahead. Mesa County Public Health reports that it could soon administer up to 5,000 vaccinations a day. But what if there aren’t enough takers?
President Joe Biden has warned that in two or three months, the nation could hit a point where it has an ample supply of doses, but too few people who either want them or can access them.
Only about half of U.S. adults surveyed late last year said they were certain or very likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier this month.
Until a significantly large portion of the population is vaccinated — and herd immunity is achieved — we’ll be living with uncertainty. So far, about 6,800 Mesa County residents have received both doses of the two-shot vaccines. But to get back to “normal” — with businesses and schools open without restrictions, no masks, no social distancing — that number will have to go way up.
“If we get 70 to 85% of the country vaccinated by the end of the summer, middle of the summer, I believe by the time we get to the fall, we will be approaching a degree of normality, not perfectly normal, but one that will take a lot of pressure off the American public,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in his first press conference as President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on COVID-19.
That’s a big if. Some polls show the public growing more confident about the shots. But anti-vaccination activists are putting out a steady stream of misinformation, especially through social media platforms, that makes the challenge more daunting than it should be.
Some stoke fears of side effects or compromised health. Others promote conspiracies, like Bill Gates wanting to use vaccines to implant tracking devices or that the vaccines alter people’s DNA. Neither is true.
Thankfully, the Ad Council is ramping up what it says is one of the largest public education efforts in U.S. history. The nonprofit is preparing an ad campaign with the catch phrase, “It’s up to you.” It’s a play on words to suggest that vaccines are an individual choice, but that everyone plays a role in ending the pandemic.
The Ad Council wants Americans to know that it’s OK to have questions about the vaccines. And it wants to point to vetted, accurate answers to those questions.
We must vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, especially as the threat of virus variants grows, to bring this pandemic to an end.
Vaccine developers knocked themselves out to make safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available. Unfortunately, that’s only half the battle. The rest will be decided by how many of us roll up our sleeves and get a shot.
This is an arms battle we can win.