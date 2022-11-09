Whether Lauren Boebert manages to pull out a win in her reelection campaign or not, it is clear that her brand of abrasive, hyper-partisanship is not popular in this district.
As of Wednesday, Adam Frisch, her Democratic challenger, held a narrow lead with only a few thousand votes left to count. Frisch winning would be the largest upset victory in this midterm election.
Not to take anything away from Frisch, who appears to have run a smart and effective campaign, but we think this race was much more a referendum on Boebert. Across the board, Boebert under-performed the other Republicans on the ballot.
Voters clearly are not fans of the negative attention Boebert draws to this part of Colorado from her various stunts. We’d certainly rather be famous for our great outdoor recreation than infamous for our politicians.
This isn’t to say this district or this community isn’t conservative. It still is a deeply conservative area. If you look at what Republicans do well here, though, they are more in the traditional mold, not bomb throwers.
We noted in our Wednesday editorial that the winning candidate for our local races, all Republicans, ran respectful campaigns that focused on the issues. They highlighted real accomplishments and touted their ability to find consensus with the other party to benefit their constituents. Boebert’s campaign went the opposite route and it may cost her the election.
If Boebert does eke out a win, she should do some serious soul searching about what kind of representative she wants to be. Her first two years were frankly embarrassing, but this would provide her with an opportunity to pivot to a less mean-spirited and harsh style. Trying to reach across the aisle could result in some actual legislative wins she could tout. Despite her coarse style, she does have real potential and unquestionable political skill, if she can find the right tone.
We also think this race should be instructive to the state GOP. The moderate, pro-business Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea performed very well in this part of the state. While he didn’t win the state-wide race, had Boebert matched his numbers, she’d have undoubtedly won reelection.
If Boebert does lose this election, the GOP would be wise to run a moderate candidate with a history of bipartisanship in 2024. A candidate like that would be in a strong position to win back this seat and is the kind of leader voters appear to prefer. We certainly do.
Overall, this election looks like it will end with very narrow majorities for whichever party ends up taking these last few close races. That means in order to get anything done, those legislators will need to work across the aisle and be willing to compromise. Frisch has said he’s willing to do that and if he wins, we’ll see if he follows through. Boebert hasn’t shown much ability to compromise in her first term, but a narrow victory for her should be a wake-up call that that isn’t going to work for this district.
The voters here have proven to be very thoughtful when casting their ballots. They’ve clearly weighed their options and are showing a preference for more traditional moderate candidates. We think that’s a very positive sign for this district.