This is an important time for Colorado with a number of key issues that the next governor will have to address, like water, housing affordability and public safety. We need strong leadership in the state’s chief executive and we think there is an obvious choice this year.

Four years ago we did not endorse Democrat Jared Polis for governor. We endorsed his Republican opponent, Walker Stapleton. At that time Polis was a congressman representing liberal Boulder, and that did not sound like the type of leader we wanted in the state house. Polis proved us wrong.