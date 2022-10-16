This is an important time for Colorado with a number of key issues that the next governor will have to address, like water, housing affordability and public safety. We need strong leadership in the state’s chief executive and we think there is an obvious choice this year.
Four years ago we did not endorse Democrat Jared Polis for governor. We endorsed his Republican opponent, Walker Stapleton. At that time Polis was a congressman representing liberal Boulder, and that did not sound like the type of leader we wanted in the state house. Polis proved us wrong.
During his four years as governor, Polis has governed more as a technocratic pragmatist than a liberal ideologue. He’s been pro-business and even led the state like an entrepreneur would. It has been a pleasant surprise. His leadership during COVID was brave, allowing places like Mesa County to innovate with its Five Star Program.
While the state government is mostly focused on Front Range issues — that is where most Coloradans live — Polis has not ignored the Western Slope. When mudslides shut down Glenwood Canyon, the state worked as hard and fast as it could to get it reopened.
The state’s reinsurance program, passed during Polis’s tenure, has done what it set out to and lowered insurance rates, especially here.
We also were not impressed with Republican Heidi Ganahl. Her plans to cut income tax to zero without replacing it with other revenue and cut the state budget by 40% over four years are unrealistic. If that were to happen, it would cripple the state.
Furthermore, she has turned out to be less moderate and reasonable than we thought she would be following the primary. Her recent turn toward talking about so-called “furries” in schools is bizarre. We don’t need that kind of nuttiness coming from the governor’s office.
We wish there was more competition in this race as we have many serious issues here in Colorado and a debate over realistic ideas would be helpful. Instead, we think the choice is pretty clear. If you are still thinking this one through, we’d suggest taking a look at where Polis stands on the issues and give him your support.