We were glad to hear that the Fruita Police Department made an arrest in connection with the investigation of a fire that destroyed the Fruita Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in late April.
Setting fire to a house of worship, for most of us, is the epitome of a heinous crime. Recall the immediate outpouring of support in the wake of an act of vandalism at a Grand Junction mosque in 2019. The mosque was only superficially damaged — not burned down — but it still incensed a lot of people.
What happened in Fruita was equally odious, if not more so. But the Fruita community has rallied behind the church, the president of the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake told the Sentinel’s Dan West.
The church burning came on the heels of an Easter Sunday announcement that LDS officials plan to build a temple in Grand Junction, among other locations in the western U.S.
The excitement of that announcement was quickly quelled by the fire and the uncertainty that has followed. A decision on the future of the church has yet to be made, but Friday’s arrest provides, at least, some closure.
LDS members come from pioneer stock and have overcome some serious hardships since the church’s founding. While we’re certain members of the Fruita congregation have the resolve and resources to overcome this setback, perhaps they’d like to know that this entire valley is pulling for them.