Even before Lauren Boebert’s election to Congress made western Colorado synonymous with Q-Anon sympathy and “Stop the Steal” conspiracies, the region had already been gaining a certain, unfortunate reputation in national media circles.
First there was The New Yorker piece by Peter Hessler in 2016, which looked to unflattering social factors (high crime and drug addiction rates, low local school funding) to explain then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s strong appeal in western Colorado.
Most recently, the Tina Peters election security breach story has generated headlines such as The Washington Post’s Aug. 21 editorial board opinion, “A weird story out of Colorado shows the dangers U.S. democracy faces.”
In between, Mesa County has made national headlines for being a Delta variant hot spot. Part of that narrative is the county’s low vaccination rate and strong anti-mask attitudes.
Western Colorado even made national news for being part of the largest “2C hot spot” in the Lower 48. That’s a scientific finding, not a reflection of political attitudes; but being identified as the poster child for climate-change impacts still shapes how people view the desirability of living in this region.
Roll these threads together and you start to get a fat rope. To those who don’t know better, Grand Junction sounds like a rural backwater, full of anti-government, anti-science, gun-toting conservative extremists who are already caught up in a global benchmark that climate scientists warn the rest of Earth can’t reach without dire consequences.
Not exactly a recipe for economic development. Earlier this year, former Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown noted that businesses looking to move and/or expand into the Grand Junction area were being turned off by the low vaccination rate here.
“People look at what’s happening and they don’t want to come here,” Brown said. At the time, the vaccination rate was 38%. It has since improved to 48%.
Those of us who live here see what’s going on. Yes, the vaccination rate is problematic, but for the most part, other issues cutting into the community’s morale and self-esteem are largely the result of a small, but vocal minority pushing back against non-existent problems like voter fraud, the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools (not happening) and mask and vaccine mandates (not happening, but not ruled out depending on the trajectory of the pandemic and decisions by non-government entities regarding their own workplace safety policies).
In essence, the community is being held hostage by views that don’t reflect the majority’s concerns and priorities — causing some damage in the process.
It’s a dilemma, for sure. Grand Junction has overcome arguably bigger challenges by diversifying its economy in the wake of energy booms and busts. It did that playing up its geography, plumping up its recreational and cultural amenities and leveraging assets like the university and a sizable health-care industry to promote an image of a rising community with a high quality of life.
It’s worked, too. The Milken Institute’s annual ranking of the country’s best performing cities shows steady gains for Grand Junction.
The city first appeared in the report in 2017 when it ranked 189th. It has improved its ranking every year since to 131st in 2018 and 81st last year. Now it’s on the cusp of cracking the top 50, currently sitting at 57th of the 201 small cities that were included in the report.
To stay on this path, civic leaders must acknowledge that ugly divisions leading to bleak or embarrassing national headlines can seriously hamper efforts to further develop the local economy.
In some cases, tolerance and extending olive branches may help to reduce conflicts. The Junto group is active on this front, trying to facilitate more civil exchanges between citizens. But at some point, elected officials and regular citizens need to do some pushing back of their own.
This is an extraordinary place loaded with extraordinary people, undeserving of the reputation that’s being thrust upon us.