Last Thursday’s steady drizzle, punctuated with sleet and light snow at higher elevations, was sorely needed given the ongoing drought.
But by Friday afternoon, a breeze and bright sunshine removed nearly all traces of moisture to the extent that the mountain bikers were back in business with no worries about damaging area trails. The thirsty ground soaked everything up like a sponge.
A near-absence of monsoons last summer put Colorado River Basin soils in such a moisture deficit that it’s affecting runoff. Below-average snowpack means below-average runoff which is further reduced by soil absorption. Evaporation then takes its toll on low stream flows, impacting the amount of water reaching Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
Water levels in the two lakes are expected to plummet low enough for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to declare an official shortage for the first time, which would subject Arizona and Nevada to mandatory reductions of Colorado River water.
If that happens, the cuts wouldn’t be implemented until January 2022, but it will be further evidence that the over-appropriated Colorado River is in dire straits.
On March 31, water managers and municipal officials throughout the Grand Valley held a press conference urging residents to be water-wise due to concerns that this year’s runoff will be below average, which could prevent back-up water supplies from being fully replenished.
Even with projections of adequate supplies this year, residents are being asked to conserve as much water as possible. Nobody wants to dip into reserves that might be needed if the drought continues into next year and beyond.
“What we save today we’ll use for tomorrow, so we’ve got to keep that in mind,” said Dave Reinertsen, assistant manager of the Clifton Water District.
Grand Junction’s City Council has proclaimed April Water Conservation Month, the city’s utility director, Randi Kim, noted.
“We would encourage all our residents to take an active role in water conservation not only in April but throughout the year,” she said.
We know from past water conservation efforts that reminding people of water scarcity can trigger overconsumption. It’s a good time to start getting used to living with less water because water conservation measures are coming one way or another. Residents should embrace the opportunity to figure out how to reduce consumption while it’s still a choice. Because if current trends continue, it won’t be.
Go to www.mywaterpledge.com to make a water-conservation pledge this month.