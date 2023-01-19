The idea of putting a facility to house indoor fields at Burkey Park South in Orchard Mesa, which was recently discussed by the City Council, sounds like a worthwhile project to us and would add some public recreation space to an area that deserves a little love.

“We’ve had some challenges with service in the Orchard Mesa area with the uncertainty about the long-term future of the Orchard Mesa Pool, as well as Dixon Park, which closed a few years ago,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.