The idea of putting a facility to house indoor fields at Burkey Park South in Orchard Mesa, which was recently discussed by the City Council, sounds like a worthwhile project to us and would add some public recreation space to an area that deserves a little love.
“We’ve had some challenges with service in the Orchard Mesa area with the uncertainty about the long-term future of the Orchard Mesa Pool, as well as Dixon Park, which closed a few years ago,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said staff has heard there is a lack of field space, particularly indoor/year-round field space, in Grand Junction, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. Soccer and lacrosse are two of the biggest sports generally played on indoor turf fields.
That is absolutely true. Grand Junction is running short on outdoor field space and there aren’t any current public indoor turf fields in the city at all, although there is a private field operated by the Grand Junction Fire soccer club.
The site they are looking at is Burkey Park South, a 9-acre parcel south of U.S. Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa owned by the city that mostly serves as parking and an entrance to the Gunnison River Bluffs/Old Spanish Trail network.
This is a great site for the city to develop as a park. We’d even suggest they dream a little bigger and develop a comprehensive plan for the site. We think there is likely potential to develop additional indoor and outdoor amenities that would be beneficial for both Orchard Mesa and the city as a whole.
“I think if and when the rec center passes, there’s going to be so many more people active, that we’re going to need to be a step ahead to make sure we’re going to be able to accommodate high demands,” Sherbenou said.
An indoor sports facility, like the discussed fieldhouse, would definitely help with increased demand for recreation facilities, especially in winter months when outdoor activities can be limited by the weather.
It doesn’t sound like the City Council is in a rush to get this done and we think that’s fine. There is an election coming up and the fate of the rec center could impact what they want to do with this site.
There’s no reason to commit to anything yet, but we think the council could show its commitment to do something at this site by starting a planning process that would envision what the future of this site will look like.
Orchard Mesa has already lost one park in the last few years and the future of Orchard Mesa Pool is uncertain at best. Starting a planning process for Burkey Park South would present the city with an opportunity to move forward in a positive direction.
Any planning process would have to involve the residents of Orchard Mesa. The city can ask what amenities people living in this area really want and need as far as parks and recreation go at that site. Indoor fields sound good to us, but maybe residents also want a playground or walking paths or a climbing wall. We think it’s time to ask them.