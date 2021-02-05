In his first two days in office, President Joe Biden signed two executive orders requiring masks on federal property and for anyone traveling on public conveyances that fall under the auspices of federal agencies.
As the Washington Post noted, that’s about as close to a national mask mandate as the president’s federal powers may allow. The order left it to the agencies to determine how to implement the mask requirement.
It’s clear the president is trying to establish a new expectation for an American public fatigued with inconsistent messaging on masking among local, state and federal authorities — a legacy of the previous administration’s cavalier attitude toward masks.
Unfortunately, the way the orders are being carried out could easily be misconstrued as the heavy hand of government overreaching for no good reason.
Federal land managers devised a common-sense approach to masking, while rules at transportation hubs seem a little over the top.
The National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management aren’t expecting people to wear masks all the time. Masks must be worn inside buildings and facilities. On the trail, however, masks are only required when physical distancing can’t be maintained — like a crowded trail head.
It’s a different story at the nation’s airports and bus terminals. According to the Centers for Disease Control’s order governing mask-wearing at transportation hubs, operators of transportation hubs must monitor persons “on the premises of the transportation hub for anyone who is not wearing a mask” and seek compliance from such persons.
Most airline passengers fully expect to be masked inside an airport — and onboard any transit mode: bus, train, or plane. That’s been the policy since statewide mask orders went into effect. The new order reinforces that by mandating that TSA and other agencies are responsible for enforcement. Airlines and other transit providers are supportive of this new measure, since they have been having to enforce mask requirements on their own.
But the federal order essentially makes walking across the parking lot without a mask a violation of federal law — even if you’re alone and nowhere near another person.
Draconian rules, which often feel capricious and arbitrary, undermine people’s faith in government. If one rule is perceived as dumb, it gives people license to be selective about which ones seem reasonable.
Mask-wearing will remain an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 because it’s going to take the better part of 2021 to get enough Americans vaccinated to see a difference.
While we support Biden’s attempt to re-establish masking as the easiest way to slow COVID transmission, we’re concerned that an overbearing approach could backfire.
The Biden administration needs to get more thoughtful about how to encourage mask-wearing. You don’t start by alienating people. We hope that there’s room for more nuanced guidelines around the transportation facility mandate.