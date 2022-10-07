The list of projects that have been recommended by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee for funding is impressive, but two of the proposals have the potential to be truly transformational long-term — a land bank and down payment assistance program.
The committee was charged with making recommendations on how to distribute the $9 million in COVID-19 relief funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The 10-person committee, which is overseen by three City Council members, received 30 proposals in total via letters of interest submitted to the city and we think it narrowed it down to six really valuable proposals.
The committee had previously chosen three areas of interest to focus on for projects: housing, homelessness and behavioral health. The projects selected will certainly help address those problems.
On homelessness, the committee is recommending helping to close the funding gap for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s Mother Teresa Place apartment complex, which will create 40 apartment units for homeless people.
The Counseling and Education Center proposal of $996,006 for a new building in an underserved area, as well as funding for a proposal from Altitude Pediatrics to increase its pediatric behavioral health services are being recommended for funding. Both will help address behavioral health.
A request for $1.8 million by the Grand Junction Housing Authority was approved by the committee to assist with the purchase of a 180-unit apartment complex “in the heart of the city” in order to preserve the complex’s affordability. Keeping the affordable housing we have is definitely important.
In order to make housing in this valley affordable in the long-term we’re especially excited to see the recommendation of $3 million for the city to form a land bank and $1 million for a proposal by Housing Resources to create a revolving loan fund for a down payment assistance program.
Down payment assistance will be very helpful to get younger people and first-time homebuyers out of rentals and into their own home. This is obviously beneficial to many people in starting to build household wealth and a down payment is a big hurdle for many people.
The land bank concept is particularly interesting. It will allow the city to identify land that could be used to develop affordable housing and purchase it. It can then hold on to the land for a future project or transfer it to a group like Habitat for Humanity to use for an affordable housing development.
This is something the city has already shown interest in and had success.
It purchased land along Ute Avenue and transferred it to Catholic Outreach for the Mother Teresa Place project. That wasn’t through a land bank, but rather the opportunity came up and the city took it. With the recommended funding, that project looks poised for success.
Formalizing the process to purchase land will help when future projects come up. Affordable housing projects face a lot of hurdles, but ensuring there is land available at all is a big help. We’re glad to see the committee recommend this innovative approach and urge the City Council to adopt it.