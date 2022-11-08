Coming into the last few days of an election can feel like entering the eyes of a hurricane. The noise and fury of the campaign is behind us, and the whirlwind of analysis, anger, celebrations and predictions is still ahead.
Like the eye of a storm, the period on election day before the vote totals start to come in is a good time to take a deep breath and sit quietly for a few minutes. The election ads are over. The campaigns to get us riled up over this issue or angry about that policy are going quiet again.
After the last two years, a moment of calm would do us all some good.
Two years ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines had not been administered to the public. We still had schools closing with outbreaks and businesses following public health restrictions. It was less than a year ago that the Omicron wave hit the U.S., driving cases to their all-time high. Since then, cases are back down to where we can go about or lives like normal.
Our economy has been on a wild ride throughout this time, too. Unemployment is nearly half what it was two years ago. That’s come with the highest inflation we’ve seen in four decades. While incomes have risen, workers are seeing those gains sipped away at the gas pump.
We also have the first major war in Europe since World War II, as Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine last February. The threat of nuclear war is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
It has been a tough couple of years, but much has been accomplished, as well.
We actually saw Congress come together to pass some important bipartisan legislation on infrastructure, to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry and to provide healthcare for veterans poisoned by toxic burn pits.
It has felt for years like Washington is broken and nothing can ever get done. That hasn’t been true for the last two years. The parties showed they can still work together. Whatever the outcome of this midterm election, we hope they continue to try to find areas to break through the grid lock.
We know that won’t happen with every issue, but where there can be compromise, we expect both parties to work toward it. It became too easy for a legislator to just say no over the years. It’s the safe play politically, but does not help move this country forward.
We have to continue moving forward.
There are real issues facing this country that will take a bipartisan solution to fix. Inflation, immigration and crime are all issues that have come to the forefront of this election. None of those issues will be addressed without bipartisan compromise.
Whether the Republicans regain control of one or both chambers of Congress, or the Democrats hold on to their majorities, there will have to be bipartisanship on these major issues. We think that leads to better results, when there is some give between the parties.
The storm is going to keep moving. We’ll be out of the eye and back into the maelstrom soon enough. Until then, we’re going to take a moment to experience the peaceful calm and think about where we’ve come from and acknowledge the successes the country has achieved. Then we’ll get ready for what comes next.