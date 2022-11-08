Coming into the last few days of an election can feel like entering the eyes of a hurricane. The noise and fury of the campaign is behind us, and the whirlwind of analysis, anger, celebrations and predictions is still ahead.

Like the eye of a storm, the period on election day before the vote totals start to come in is a good time to take a deep breath and sit quietly for a few minutes. The election ads are over. The campaigns to get us riled up over this issue or angry about that policy are going quiet again.