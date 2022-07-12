Food, gear and beer. What more do we need?
This month will bring several new businesses and new locations for existing businesses to downtown Grand Junction in a sign of the strength of the local economy and the desirability of our downtown.
It’s hard to overstate how important Main Street in Grand Junction is for this community. Both residents and visitors alike head down there to go to unique shops, eat at one of the many great restaurants or just experience the pleasant environment.
If you go to Main Street today we’re sure you’ll find lots of activity and shopping, but in harder economic times that can change. Empty storefronts lead to fewer people and fewer people leads to more problems like vandalism and vagrancy. Thankfully in 2022, as Loki manager Stephen Verdieck told The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal, Main Street is bustling.
“For years, we’ve been looking to try to get up on to Main Street,” said Verdieck. “There’s just a lot more foot traffic up here.”
Loki, which has had a storefront on Colorado Avenue, is bringing its popular outdoor brand to Main Street for the increased traffic, but also for an expanded space. It’s taking over the former Gear Junction location, which also moved spots this year.
Gear Junction is now in the former Twisted Turtle location and is already open for business. It’s sharing the space with Trail Life Brewing, which is planning to open later this month.
Trail Life Brewing owner Ryan Dutch said the work being done now is to put some “finishing touches” on the project. Soon Dutch and others working at the brewery will begin cleaning their tanks and preparing them for brewing.
Trail Life is just the latest in our local brewery boom and we can’t wait to see what kind of brews they will be serving up soon.
While Main Street is gaining businesses, Colorado Avenue is attracting new shops as well. Though it’ll be losing Loki, Roots Gastrohub, an eatery featuring indoor and outdoor seating areas, opened recently.
Attached to Grassroots Cycles at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Fourth Street, Roots will feature sandwiches and an espresso bar and will be adding to the increasingly vibrant scene on Colorado.
While Main Street is incredibly important, spreading that vibrancy and economic impact out to Colorado is also important. In recent years, with additions like Ramblebine Brewing Company, Colorado Avenue has seemed busier and busier. We’re glad to see it continue to expand as well.
There has been a lot of work done over the decades to make downtown a place people want to be and where local businesses can be successful. The current moment with businesses expanding and new businesses coming in is a welcome one.
In order for downtown to continue to succeed, it needs these new people and new ventures to help it grow and evolve over time. This is a sign of a healthy economy, healthy downtown and a healthy community.