The National Restaurant Association has asked the White House and Congress for $145 billion in direct relief payments to restaurants and food-service facilities as a result of measures imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On its website, the association anticipates the crisis lasting three months, costing the industry $225 billion in losses and eliminating 5-7 million jobs. Without some help to weather this economic storm, some restaurants will be forced to close permanently. Those that survive may not have a workforce left if displaced workers move on to other careers.
Congress is debating what a national coronavirus stimulus/relief package might look like. In the meantime, Gov. Jared Polis should consider a relatively simple step to help restaurants capture more revenue — something other states that have banned dine-in restaurant services have done.
Illinois and New York have authorized the sale of alcohol for takeout and delivery sales.
“Alcohol sales can account for up to 30% of a restaurant’s gross revenue,” Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Schwenke wrote in a email to the governor’s staff. She’s asking the state to consider relaxing its alcohol regulations similar to what New York did.
Food must be part of any takeout or delivery order that includes wine or liquor. Beer and hard cider can be sold separately.
“I’m hoping we might be able to do something similar in Colorado,” Schwenke concluded.
Sounds like a reasonable stopgap measure to us.